FC Bayern were left to rue a 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday away at Mewa Stadium against Mainz FC. Bayern continues to struggle since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who they said they will support regardless of the outcome of this season.

Bayern since Tuchel took over the job have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal, Champions League and even lost their Bundesliga top spot to Dortmund yesterday.

Reaction to the Mainz defeat

Herbert Hainer (FC Bayern president): “We were in complete control in the first half. We led 1-0, but forgot to score a second goal. The equaliser totally unsettled us and we completely fell apart. The second half was disappointing.”

Oliver Kahn (FC Bayern CEO): “The first half was OK-ish. In the second half, we just weren’t at the races. We can still win the Bundesliga title again – everything’s possible and we’ll leave no stone unturned. You need belief and sometimes it just takes one moment for it to return. We need to shake ourselves, look at getting back on the form trail and putting a run together.”

Hasan Salihamidžić (FC Bayern board member for sport): “We played well in the first half. After that, we lacked energy and didn’t manage to assert ourselves. We weren’t up to it physically and didn’t fight. Once again, we didn’t score enough goals in the first half. Then we conceded the equaliser from nowhere. The defeat is hard to explain. We gave the game away for no reason. We’ll analyse the situation and make sure we fight back. We have to fight to win games now.”

Thomas Tuchel: “There was no reason to lose the game – a game we had under control. We lacked the purpose and composure to get a second goal. We conceded the equaliser out of nothing and didn’t have the energy to show a reaction. It was downhill from there as we conceded three goals in 12 minutes. We couldn’t get ourselves going again. When things go wrong, we find it incredibly difficult as a team to get a grip back on the game and show the spirit to turn things around and fight. We weren’t determined or effective enough to get the job done. We’re having a hard time winning games right now. We lack the energy.”

Thomas Müller: “A defeat is always a huge disappointment for us and the polar opposite of what we expect. It weighs even heavier on the mind in our current situation. It’s the third time we’ve given away a lead. There are too many flaws in our game – mine, too – but we still took the game to Mainz in the first half and deserved to take the lead. In the second half, the game was ticking along, we had one or two situations, and suddenly it was 3-1. We didn’t have the strength or energy to come back from that today. I have no explanation for it.”

Reaction from the Manz camp

Martin Schmidt (sporting director): “Huge props to the team for their performance and Bo Svensson’s coaching team. It’s unbelievable what they’re doing this year. The fans played a massive role. The atmosphere propelled the team in the second half. At some point, you believed, not just hoped.”

Bo Svensson (head coach): “The first half was extremely difficult. We were lucky to go in only 1-0 down at the break. We improved in the second half. After the equaliser, you could sense that the belief, the energy, the momentum was there, that we were the better side. I’m proud of my guys, and the ones who came in.”

Leandro Barreiro: “We threw ourselves into the challenges and made it hard for Bayern to play out from the back. We asserted ourselves in attack and created chances. We turned the screw in the second half and deserved to win