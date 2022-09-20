Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes Arsenal can win the Premier League. The Brentford manager disclosed this to the press before their encounter with Arsenal on Sunday, which they lost at home to the Gunners by 1-3. William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus’ brace helped Arsenal gain the three massive points which returned the London club to the top of the log.

Arsenal has won six of their seven games, losing just once — away at Manchester United.

Arsenal has been inspiring since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos Matt Turner and William Saliba who returned to the club after a loan spell at Marseille last season.

Arsenal lost a UCL spot narrowly to Tottenham last season and could be ready for a return to the European top flight since Arsene Wenger departed the club.

“In spells, they’ve been the best performing team over the first six games,” said Frank. “I think they’ve been remarkable, especially the intensity.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games, but their first game, the Friday night opening game against Crystal Palace, I was thinking ‘what? This is another level’.

“For the first 20 minutes, Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball, and I thought, ‘They can win the Premier League.

“Now, after City, they are the best performing team in the league.”