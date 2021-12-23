It is that time of the year again, a season that changes everything; the weather, work, politics, reunions and the general holiday. It is not just the Christmas celebration, but the way it leads into the New Year and the usual short-lived resolutions that come with it.

The season brings with it joy, celebrations, reconciliation, and even more – hope. Remember the saying “once there is life there is hope”. It is quite difficult for Nigerians to believe this old saying as it seems that hope eludes us more and more with the passing of time though we keep saying “e go better”.

With insecurity, poverty, unemployment, injustice and other vices ravaging the land; it is a gloomy reality. When the leaders themselves are crying of being helpless, then it is surely a serious situation. But even the bible tells us in Romans 5 vs 5 that hope does not disappoint. This is actually true, just that when the hope takes a long time in coming, even the most optimistic people begin to give up.

A season that witnesses a lot of travelling now has people hiding in their homes for fear of embarking on journeys of no return. Is it because Covid is not causing havoc here like in other parts of the world and so we decide to end ourselves by ourselves?

President Buhari, the man that could be said to be on the insulated hot seat of Nigerian affairs is himself a product of hope. It is hope that made him contest for election time and time again even after tasting defeat from different men; Obasanjo, Yaradua and Goodluck. So when Buhari keeps using the phrase “I assure you”, maybe he is teaching Nigerians one or two lessons on building hope and how to wait on it.

Yet it is a different ball game between us and the president. The kind of hope he endured did not threaten his life by kidnapping or banditry, his means of livelihood was secure even if not in affluence, unlike Nigerians who have to constantly watch over their shoulders today. It is a killing spree here and there.

There is an important lesson to learn from Buhari and how he handled his now-actualized hope. It is possible he just wanted the seat for the sole purpose of sitting on it, if this is the case, then his performance in certain sectors can be understood. But if he wanted the seat because he wanted to bring about certain positive changes or inputs, then the reality on ground means he was not well prepared.

So the same question goes to every Nigerian, at home and even abroad; if in the twinkle of an eye we find that Nigeria has become the land we all dream of, will it meet us prepared for a smooth ride?

If the police become efficient and highly professional, will the citizens not force bribe on them to thwart the process of justice?

Will civil servants stop the immoral ‘paperwork’ competition with politicians?

Will we let petty loyalty trump patriotism always?

In summary, will we be good citizens?

As we celebrate this season, whether in contemplations or merriment, we must understand the quantum effect of even the minutest individual actions. Even as this ink flows now, the indices are heavy that our dreams are steal a long way from us. How far they are we may not be able to accurately tell; 3, 5, 10 or 20 years. The truth remains that hope does not disappoint.