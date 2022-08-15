Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United.

Macaroni’s appeal is coming on the heel of United’s humiliation at Brentford.

The red devils, haven lost their opening game of the season, looked to turn around the tide in the second game of the season but were destroyed at Brentford.

Brentford scored four in the first half of the tie and by the final whistle, a lackluster United could not get a consolation goal.

Reacting to the development, Mr Macaroni, a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, urged the five-time world best footballer to leave the club.

“Dear Cristiano Ronaldo,

I love you soooo much but this pain is too much for me to bear.

I can’t continue like this!!!!

“Need Ronaldo to go to another club!! I’ll gladly follow him there. Any club at all!!! But I can’t continue with this. It’s affecting me,” he tweeted.