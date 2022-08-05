The movement isn’t enough though phenomenal. It is not enough however tusnamic. Like a raging storm, the wave is strong pulling down strongholds and making jest of what has become the norms and rule of politics.

In all quarters, it sounds like a trumpet. The noise, the shout ,the comraderies etc grow by day, setting standards,breaking records setting boundaries and raising banners of right and values.

The consciousness is getting spread out, beyond ethnic, religious and tribal weaponization. Values, integrity,competence and selflessness have become the talking point. Money, ingratiation and party affiliation, fading, though many are still obsessed and glued to them.

A new dawn! A new era, a new dimension, the movement is bringing, washing off the stinks and smell of the old order.

Though some are still obsessed by this old order. No wahala! Time shall tell.

The mood isn’t as usual, the tempo has changed, there is trepidation in camps, anxiety everywhere, treachery and mud slinging to muffle the movement, still the movement rages and surges beyond human imagination.

There is sound everywhere! The atmosphere isn’t as usual, in clusters, in groups etc the talking point is change, the movement isn’t receding, like an ocean in its over flowing time, those around run for their dear life.

Obi-tuary skits and columns wouldn’t stop the movement, uncouth and imprecative lousy talks wouldn’t, like a man whose hands are on the plough the movement moves upwards not backwards.

However, in all these never seen before movement, the movement isn’t enough. It is not enough! A lot can be done, a lot gone wrong and messy.

Our destiny and future smashed and quashed. For long, eating from the crumps and bins when the heritage due us isn’t small and shriveling.

At the middle of an ocean we have been, born and bred but the thirst and dehydration experience at every turn nightmarish.

Born and bred at the middle of orchards of low hanging ripe fruits, not once we have been allowed to eat from such. They form cabals and maffians, to their families alone they enjoy the fruits all of us have claim over.

The movement isn’t enough, installing right and competence , values and integrity is good and the desire of all, but it is not enough.

In Prov. 6:31 we find the enough of the movement

“But if he is caught, he must pay back seven times what he stole, even if he has to sell everything in his house”.

The movement wouldn’t be enough until this scripture is made real in the struggle. They will pay, to the last kobo.

Power belongs to us, the masses , the defamed, the impoverished, the cheated etc, the time has come, the movement is on, to all who have bled this country white and plundered the fruits meant for all, must pay to the last fruit.

We can, we must, we should and we will ensure that this movement doesn’t just stop midway but goes beyond and cleanses the system from all the shenanigans and wolves in this space.

Yes the movement started because of Peter Gregory Obi , the slogan Obi-dient was coined from his name, but it is no more about him. It is beyond just making him the president to a consciousness, a clarion call, a national spirit of patriotism to say no to evil, fight evil, decimate it and make Nigeria an amazing bride she was destined to be.

This is an era of movement plus. To the last kobo they will pay. Even those who are so obsessed with the word “anarchist” , their cozy stay and shield from the harsh conditions will not be too long. We wait in patience, for our wrath, the wrath of the masses whose future they play politics with they will not escape.

The movement has moved from just a movement to movement plus. Our future we have taken in our hands ,pulling ourselves by our shoe strings, marching towards a new Nigeria with no traces of old horses, their loot and plunder certainly will be paid in folds.

We are obident not for Obi as a person, a metaphor the word is now, we are Obident for a new course, a new dawn and a brighter image of a Nigeria of bride and glow.

# MOVEMENT PLUS!

Jarlath Opara