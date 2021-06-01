This Moon Lamp Went Viral on Tiktok

76 views | Akpan Akata | June 1, 2021
Have you ever tried photographing the moon with your smartphone camera? For those who have, is it not a terrible job of sorts?
Smartphones, as incredible as they are, just are not good for long-distance shots like the moon. That is why TikTok users have apparently taken to using Moon Lamps instead.
A Moon Lamp is much easier to photograph since it’s closer to you, and with a little visual trickery, it can look exactly like the real deal! Besides, when you’re not photographing away at it, it serves as a neat ambient room light too!
Dim the lights and switch the Gingko Smart Moon Lamp on and it quite literally looks like you’ve got a supermoon inside your home!
Its gravity-defying levitating design completes the illusion, creating a pretty remarkable-looking prop that’s great for decor as well as photography!
The floating moon comes 3D printed from translucent PLA, complete with craters and undulating surface details to make it look like the real thing, and it floats on its base too, gently rotating as a planetary object would.
140mm (5.5 inches) in diameter, the moon floats on a wooden base made of dark walnut or light ash wood, suspended in place by a strong rare-earth magnet.
It comes with built-in LEDs that give the moon its signature glow, with 3 light temperatures to choose from – warm white (3500k) and white (5000k), and a special yellow warm (2700k) for that rare blood moon effect!
Each Smart Moon Lamp comes with its base and a 12V- 1A AD adapter to power the entire experience. Plus, Gingko offers a cool 2-year warranty that should quite literally send you ‘over the moon!’
Designer: Gingko Design
