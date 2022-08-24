“In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” (1 John 4:10)

Dear child of God, do you know that you’re deeply loved?

In fact, God’s word says that this is the very definition of love – not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to save us from our own sins.

For God is the source of love. He’s the reason we’re able to love and be loved. He is love.

We often hear the command for us to love God more, to love others more, to love ourselves more even. But it is only by first knowing God’s deep love for us that we’re able to truly learn to love.

1 John 4:19 says that we love, because He first loved us.

Truly, those who are forgiven much, love much.

When we understand the extent of God’s love for us, what He has done for us, what He has planned for our future, then love will naturally grow within us.

There’s no need to forcibly conjure up love within ourselves.

We may go through the motions of doing lovely deeds, but without authentic, genuine, God-inspired love, it all means nothing.

“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.” (1 Corinthians 13:1)

So dwell in God’s love and relish His embrace today.

Go through His Word, find out all that He’s done for you, and let love naturally well up within you.

Be Greatly Blessed!

*Prayer:*

Father, I’m humbled by your deep love for me.

In your love, I can fully place my trust.

For I know, that nothing can ever stop your love for me.

Not sin. Not the devil. No power on heaven or earth can ever come between your love and me.

No, not even I myself can stop you from loving me.

That’s the blessed assurance that I have.

As I dwell in your love today, teach me to love others as you’ve loved me.

Let your compassion and mercy flow in and through me to touch the lives of those around me.

So that they too, can have a glimpse of your love and seek you out.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!