I woke up this morning, it dawned on me that today is February. January is gone. Just days away the deed will be done and the result made clear. I just imagined how this month will end. February has never happened to me this way and the kind of uncertainties that wrapped around it never seen before.

It is no more a joke! No more far away! It is here! The game is on, bringing the best arsenal, deploying the best tactics . Ensuring loose ends are tightened should be everyone’s responsibility.

This isn’t a month for social media frenzy and chit -chat. A lot of that we have done in the past.

This is the month for strategic actions. PCV collection deadline is phasing off , house to house campaigns and mobilisation should take the center stage, driving this revolution to a victorious end.

This is February! Like a litre of kerosene poured on a baked soil , it is drying up gradually. What we have to do , let us all be fast about it.

This is February! Consolidating is the watchword, mobilisating the driving force and strategic thinking the ace in the hole.

This is February! Let us not sit on our laurels. The millage covered very impressive however, a day in politics is huge for a lot to happen.

This is February! The very month with a pregnancy, very sensitive, nothing dares happen to it or we all get doomed.

This is February, like no other. Our destiny is hanging on it. Our future on it, any mistake will make the cry and grinding of teeth in penury and lack more intensed.

This is February! Don’t behave like it doesn’t concern you! Don’t act like you wouldn’t go to same market or get struck and manhandled by same insecurity. Bad or good we will all be in same mould.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is February! The movement is revolutionary. The sensitization overwhelming. The crowd tusnamic and the good will unparalleled. In all these Let us not be carried away, getting to the goal and embracing the tape of victory the ultimate.

This is February! We can’t afford to lose this Titanic war, the sea and ocean are raging. The Sharks and Crocodiles are meandering waiting to cause havoc and capsize this ship of hope and restoration.

It is not over until it is over. It is not a good fight until victory is achieved.

This is February 2023! Like no other! Oh God help Nigeria!!

#Happy new month

#Go get your PCV

#Talk to one or two persons in a day about who to vote for.

#Be a partner not a fan.

#Be a stakeholder not an agent.

# Let the will of God happen after all.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com