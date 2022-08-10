The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has denied claims tagging him with writing a letter to Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

Akufo-Addo has disassociated himself from the news making rounds that he wrote a letter to the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, requesting that he steps down for the flag bearer of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and solve his health issues.

The President in his twitter account tagged the news that was headlined “Give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for your health. – Ghana President writes [to Tinubu..]” as ‘FAKE’

The 78 years old Ghanaian President debunked the ‘disturbing’ content and said it “is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.”

He holds that he has written no such letter, boasts of strong and brotherly relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, and said will not temper with it by interfering in the internal affairs of Nigeria with such letter.

Nana wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.”

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.” He added.