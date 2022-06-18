Thirty Five Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Ibadan

Thirty five suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to the commission, in a statement on Friday, seventeen of the suspects were arrested on Thursday at the Akobo area of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities, while the remaining eighteen suspects were apprehended by officers of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan and handed over to the Commission for further investigation.

The suspects arrested by EFCC operatives are Taiwo Babalola Oluwatope, Adekunle Odewale Damilola, Lawal Ismail Adebola, Salau Ayobami Adeyemi, Adebowale Samuel Amusan, Abioye Oluwatobi Alex, Akinola Adekunle, Salau Opeyemi Saheed, Ugwu Osita, Adedun Olajide Temidire, Adegbenro Adeola Damilare, Emmanuel Oluwatobi Ajala, Ojekale Samuel Ayodimeji, Adebayo Babatunde Teslim, Micheal Ayomide, Opeyemi Sonuola and Adetona Oladimeji Abdulazeez.

Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, one smart television set and incriminating documents.

The 18 suspects handed over to the Commission by Lieutenant Goni Tijjani Ibrahim on behalf of the Army, were arrested at Ihejirika Garden, near the Army Cantonment, Ibadan following series of complaints from the residents regarding the fraudulent activities of the suspects.

They include Adeotun Omodele, Lamidi Abeeb, Lawal Muhammed, Kolapo Samad, Akinpelu Gbotemi, Ahmed Rilwan, Sodiq Adebayo, Mohammed Salami, Muyiwa Adeyeye, Awojoola Muiz, Ogunyemi Ayobami, Gabriel Ikyelede, Olamide Adekunle, Isaac Elijah, Azeez Yusuf, Damilola Muritala, Opeyemi Nurudeen and Olamide Lamidi.

Items handed over alongside the suspects include mobile phones, one smart wrist watch, amongst others.