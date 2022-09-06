Anambra State Government has warned that there will henceforth be consequences and penalties for any landlords or developers who breached the state physical planning laws.

The warning is coming as the State Joint Task Force team over the weekend, took its enforcement against illegal structures to Ugwu Edoji, Uruagu community in Nnewi North Local Government Area, where buildings were built on access roads in the area.

In recent times, the taskforce has on the marching orders of Governor Chukwuma Soludo demolished many buildings especially those blocking drainages and roads as well as those built on government lands.

TNC correspondent reports that during the weekend’s operation, an ongoing duplex which blocked a road was demolished completely.

The team also pulled down other structures such as fences, shops, ongoing poultry and others, built on access roads in the government layout.

Our correspondent also observed that almost all the buildings in the axis visited bore red markings of warnings to the developers, even while they were still at foundation level, but the developers remained adamant and continued their developments.

Speaking to Journalists after the exercise, the Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barr Chike Maduekwe said the location at Uruagu is a government approved layout.

He however decried how the master plan has been bastardized by some developers who indiscriminately erect buildings.

The ANSPPB boss explained that the enforcement is routinely carried out at different zones to ensure compliance with town planning laws and control land development in the state.

“Staff of the board had been beaten up when they visited the area to carry out enforcement. This is totally unacceptable for the Soludo administration.

“The Soludo administration is committed to ensuring that the state does not develop into a slum and anyone who complies with the law is always protected.

“His government is committed to making sure that the interest of the greatest number of people is protected,” he said.

Barrister Maduekwe recalled that Anambra State Government had banned youths from collecting money from people who buy land, adding that its enforcement will be very strict, and that Governor Soludo’s commitment to building a liveable and prosperous homeland has become shared responsibilities of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state government.

He mentioned that the state government is not willing to inflict more hardship on citizens, but warned that laws are meant to be obeyed and there is punishment for defaulters.

Barr Maduekwe said some of the people arrested will soon appear in court and if found guilty or breached the state building laws, they will go to jail.