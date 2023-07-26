 “There was nothing to apologize about” – Wole Soyinka to Davido

Following harsh criticism from Muslims, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has defended award-winning celebrity artist Davido.

The famous author contributed his voice to the viral video of several incensed teenagers protesting on the streets of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State regarding a music video that Davido endorsed because they felt it was disrespectful to their religion.

Soyinka provided justifications for why Davido shouldn’t apologize to them in a statement made public on Tuesday. He mentioned how Nasir El Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, had made disparaging remarks towards Christians in the past but had never been required to apologize.

“There was nothing to apologize about, and that applied equally to El Rufai’s comments at the time. It should come as no surprise that I equally absolutely disagree with Shehu Sani, if indeed, as reported, he has demanded an apology from Davido on behalf of the Muslim community”.

Remember how Davido came under fire for a song video his signee, Logos Olori, released?

The video, which was recorded in a setting resembling a mosque, showed men wearing white Jalabiya praying. After the prayers, the men began to dance while reciting some lines from the Quran.

The artist, on his part, mimicked the Muslim way of praying from a perch on the building’s roof.

Many devout Muslims found the video disrespectful and dragged him on social media.

The singer of “Unavailable” took it upon himself to take the video down from all of his social media accounts.

Despite the fact that Davido deleted the video, many people still criticized the musician on the timeline and sought a formal apology from him.