For Nigeria to bridge limitations in oil production, the country needs to have a steering advisory committee for the oil sector.

This was the view of a former Group Executive Director, Refineries and Technology of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Engineer Dennis Nnamdi Ajulu in an interview with ARISE TV on Thursday, monitored by TNC.

Ajulu was speaking on ways of increasing Nigeria’s oil production with the assurances by the government that the refineries will be fully ready by next year.

While expressing optimism about Nigeria’s production, he also said having a steering advisory committee is important to share knowledge and tackle challenges in the oil sector.

“We have a problem. And one of the challenges we have in the way we tackle some of these problems is that we have not brought the most effective ways of dealing with the problems as we should. So my challenge here is that, yes, I’m also sharing and I would like to share in the optimism as a person,” Ajulu said.

“But as much as I do, in principle but then is the reality of that optimism – is it going to come to be as we expect it to be?

“What we need to do now is, we need to have a steering advisory committee to advise the management at the top.

“If you go to that to the education board, there is a board that advice on education, the education council, if you go to the police, you have the Police Service Commission. So we find out that in terms of knowledge and understanding of the problem you need to bring together all of the integral of the knowledge that we have achieved and aggregated over the years so that it’s not just one person who comes and makes it policy because the person by knowledge and extent of scope and understanding is well very, very likely to be limited.

“So we need to have at the top level, a steering advisory committee. We need to have a technical and operations advisory committee, we need to have a finance economic advisory committee and then a human resource development advisory committee, so that the organisation is assisted in a way of projecting into the future, to deal with challenges.

“What kind of challenges, how were these challenges tackled in the past? And tracking those problems, how are we in a better position to tackle them, to have the right outcomes because what we have today, some of the experiences I’ve had are things we get from those who we met in the system – very wonderful people and those provided us with basic blocks of learning, experience gaining. And that’s why we achieved what we achieved as a team when we work because when we were there, the refineries were producing and they produce well and we can still do that again with the right posture and with the right attitude and the right content of what we bring as our imputes to solve those problems.”