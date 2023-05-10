There are lots of 419 cases in Borno – Faruk

The Maiduguri Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE I Oshodi Johnson has called on the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to maximise the working relationship between the two agencies for a better Nigeria.

Johnson who was accompanied by the Deputy Zonal Commander, ACE I Okechuku Obiageli gave the charge on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, during a courtesy visit to the Corps in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to him, “my visit is to seek for more and better synergy as we are all working for the betterment of our fatherland Nigeria. The relationship between EFCC and the Corp is smooth and cordial.”

Johnson urged the Commandant to continue to share intelligence, based on the vulnerability of Borno in terms of terrorist financing; so as to cut the supply chain of funds to criminal elements.

In his remark, the Borno State Commandant of Corps, Musa Faruk Boyi, while appreciating the visit by the Zonal Commander, also reiterated his commitment to maintaining and strengthening the existing relationship between the two organisations.

According to him, “there are lots of benefits in mutualism. The relationship is a robust one and the EFCC has given all the necessary support at the foundation level to Corps.”

He further informed Johnson that the State is business-oriented and there are lots of 419 cases, assuring that, “we will be pushing those cases to the Command and as well as sharing vital intelligence.”