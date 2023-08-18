Theo Walcott announces his retirement at age 34

Former Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from professional football at age 34 after being released by Southampton at the end of 2022-23 season.

Theo, who last played for the Saint in their 4-4 thriller encounter against liverpool last season, spanned 563 club appearances and 47 England caps.

With Arsenal, Walcott scored more than 100 goals and appeared 47 times for the Three Lions of England.

Before he decided to retire, Walcott had been linked with a move to Bournemouth and League One outfit Reading earlier this summer according to SkySports.

Walcott announced this on his social media page – having made 563 appearances and scoring 129 goals in his club career.