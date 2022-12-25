Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas), Year A – Dec 25, 2022

Readings: Is 52:7-10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 98:1-6 (R.v.3); Heb1:1-6;

Gospel John 1:1-18 or John 1:1-5.9-14.

Theme – Christ as Light of the Nations

Sunday (Christmas) Synopsis

Our liturgy draws attention to the need for Christians to embrace the light of Christ. In the first reading the Prophet Isaiah speaks of liberation and consolation for the people returnees from exile. The second reading reveals how God spoke in the past to our ancestors through prophets but in our time, he spoke through His Son.The gospel showcases Christ as the life that is the light of the world which shines in the dark. Christmas reminds us to illumine the world bearing in mind that darkness cannot overpower light.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, we thank God for bringing us to yet another Christmas Season. Our liturgy reveals Christ as the light of the world. As we celebrate Christmas, we are quickly reminded to emulate the celebrant (Jesus) as the Light of the World. The gospel of John (1:1-18) states: “In him was life, and the life was the light of the men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Our reflection titled “Christ as Light of the Nations” draws attention to the need for Christians to embrace the light of Christ through their words and deeds.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Is 52:7-10) the Prophet Isaiah speaks of liberation and consolation for the people returnees from exile. He praises the feet of the one who brings Good News, heralds peace, brings happiness and proclaims salvation. He assures that the Lords shall redeem Israel noting that the ends of the earth shall see the salvation of our God.

The second reading (Hebrews 1:1-6) reveals how God spoke in the past to our ancestors through prophets but in our time, he spoke through His Son. It describes him as the radiant light of God’s glory, perfect copy of his nature and one who sustains the universe by his command. It notes that now he has destroyed the defilement of sin and taken his place in divine majesty. It further discloses that God gave Him the sacred duty of purifying sins while insisting that we imitate the angels in worshipping Him.

The gospel (John 1:1-5.9-14) showcases Christ as the life that is the light of the world which shines in the dark. It discloses that darkness cannot overpower it even as it maintains that John was a witness to the light so that everyone might believe through him. The text emphasizes that it is from him that we all received grace in return for grace.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Illuminate the World: The Good news of Christmas is that the birth of Christ illumines every facet of our lives and world and urges to shine like stars.

2. Assist the Poor: Our liturgy challenges super powers of the world to ensure that the shortfall of infrastructure in smaller countries is top priority.

3. Seek Justice: Christians too, wherever they are, are charged not to leave the task of ensuring justice, development and peace to the United Nations or G-8 countries alone.

4. Walk the Talk: The Nativity of Christ challenges us to walk the talk by making sure that the light of Christ is felt in people’s lives in such a manner that that it dispels the darkness of secularism, modernism and consumerism in the world.

5. Cast Off the Works of Darkness: Christmas invites us to cast off the works of darkness and put on the amour of light (Romans 13:12).

Summary Lines

1. Our liturgy draws attention to the need for Christians to embrace the light of Christ.

2. In the first reading the Prophet Isaiah speaks of liberation and consolation for the people returnees from exile.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3. The second reading reveals how God spoke in the past to our ancestors through prophets but in our time, he spoke through His Son.

4. The gospel showcases Christ as the life that is the light of the world which shines in the dark.

5. It discloses that darkness cannot overpower it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the joy of children in Sub-Sahara Africa when power is restored should help us to disconnect from the darkness of sin in order to reconnect with the light of Christ. Those who often experience darkness or power outages especially in Rural-Africa and third world countries due to poor leadership have some Good News – Christ, the true leader per excellence invites us to radiate his light to the world. The joy of Christians at Christmas ought to transcend the ephemeral to the spiritual. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!