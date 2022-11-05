The belief in the presence and absence of God has been a life long debate and this is my truth.

If one is taken to a well organized restaurant, where there are chefs and meals constantly made, just like we find trees bearing fruits and animals reproducing in this world…would anyone assume that nobody set up such restaurant ?

We come into this world to meet humans, plants, other animals and natural non-living endowment. It is therefore, difficult to assume that these things just came to be. Even as humans, as basic as our understanding and experience are, things do not just happen. There is always a cause for an effect.

The question remains, what caused the effect of life and nature ?

The search for who, what, things, activities or action that caused the effect of what we see as nature and life today continues and just like mathematicians look for ‘x’, humans all over chose a comfortable semantic. Some used ‘maker’, ‘ creator’, ‘God’, ‘Chukwu’ and several other names according to languages and dialects. This is the genesis of religion. I can assume that this practice started as an acknowledgement of an unknown force, that led to discovery of the power of the mind(spirituality).

Just as some people at different parts of the earth (consciously and unconsciously) are observing and making physical search, migrating, discovering more of the earth as an attempt to get to see who or what made things to be, another group of researchers(religion) came to be; searching on the invisible part through the power of the mind(spiritual attempts to assess the Creator). A psychological practice and mind discovery which I assume, was birthed by the acknowledgment of a greater power.

The physical assessors, came up with several theories of evolution.

Until today, as I write, it is yet an undiscovered mystery, who, what made all things. There has been no confirmatory and convincing evidence to the route, that leads to the house of the creator.

The evolutionary theories are flawed by simple basic questions thrown at it. On the other hand, spiritual access to the creator has not been able to prove and show in clear terms how and where the creator lives. The religious discovery as at now, in it’s recent sayings, opines that everybody must have to find a personal access route or contact to the Creator.

This is a step in the right direction, an attempt showing great passion to the discovery course having saddled all members to personal research. Will this be the solution? We shall continue to hope as no concrete answer has been up yet.

The search has to continue on both physical and spiritual fronts.

Of course, you will agree with me, that who ever put all these we see in place must have answers to so many questions that men have, so, the search ought to continue.

Obviously, the theists have therefore, not given up on the search, whereas the atheists have given up.

Many atheists have come out to say that nobody made life and nature. They talk about cause and effect but the question of who and where is the cause remain unanswered.

The search is still on, if you say God is the Creator, where does he live, can we find a route to him that everyone can assess ?

If you say it’s not God, who did it ?

Until we find a reproducible, available/assessable to all and convincing answer, the search continues.

Uche Nonso Azubuine

05-11-2023