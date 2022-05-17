The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League has been suspended indefinitely

The Zimbabwean Premier League which is also known as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been hit by suspension following the continuous assault of pitches by fans causing uproar and unrest. The Zimbabwe Premier League Football body took the decision today after the game between Highlanders and Dynamos on Sunday at the Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo was abandoned due to fans’ invasion of the pitch.

As of today, when the Zimbabwe Football Federation announced the suspension of the league, 15 games have been played with Chicken Inn leading on the log with 31 points 6 points above the defending champions who are in the 4th Place.

The league which was annulled last season (2019-20) as a result of a high increase in COVID-19 cases could face another setback this season. Many of the local players during the lockdown resort to the “Money Game” competition despite the government’s ardent restriction on any form of gathering.

Some players reveal to Aljazeera that the “Money League” is the only way they could raise money as the lockdown has thwarted their means of income.

Reacting to the heinous situation, the Football Federation has ordered the Highlanders and Dynamos to make a report forthwith on what transpired during the game on Sunday for immediate disciplinary actions in their statements released.

“The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football.

The PSL strongly condemns such acts, as they can only serve to tarnish the beautiful game of football.

We are currently engaging all key stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these challenges. We have scheduled a meeting with Security Officials including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Club Security Officers, and Marshals as well as stadium owners on Friday 20 May 2022.

Meanwhile, we have requested Highlanders FC, Dynamos FC, and the ZRP to furnish us with reports detailing the events that transpired at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022. We will take disciplinary action after receiving the said reports.

We take this opportunity to apologize to all football-loving fans, our sponsors, and stakeholders. Furthermore, we hope to address these challenges before resuming football matches.”

