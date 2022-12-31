Former vice president of Nigeria and current PDP presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Alh Atiku Abubakar, has sent out his New Year message to Nigerians. In a letter shared to the press, Atiku wrote:

I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as ONE Recover and Rebuild a United, Strong and Prosperous Nigeria.

I thank God for His infinite mercies and congratulate all Nigerians for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our People for over seven years. Do not despair, hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again.

On behalf of myself, my family and our great party the PDP, I urge you to support our noble cause to Recover and Rebuild Nigeria for a Prosperous 2023 and beyond.