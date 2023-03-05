“I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world.”–Romans 1:8

One of Paul’s purposes in writing Christians in Rome was to speak about the world at that time and how believers fit into it. Here and throughout this book, he used the Greek word that is the source of the English word cosmos.

Underscoring this message, Paul used the word ethnos 23 separate times in Romans, often translated as “nations” (v. 5). Paul wanted Christians to consider their position in the world, think about the people around them, and look at how they could impact the culture.

Paul was sharing insights learned from his personal experience. Having traveled widely throughout the Roman empire, he understood the problems faced by Christians but also their opportunity to impact others. He longed to see these Romans so that he might impart “some spiritual gift” (v. 11) that would help them, make them spiritually stronger, and equip them for greater ministry.

Paul was concerned that these Christians would know what they believed and could be constant about their faith, realizing they had been called (v. 6).

These principles apply to you. Remember, God has called you for this specific time in history. He has given you a specific personality and specific gifts, specific experiences and specific training. He can equip you and help you see the mission field in which you have been placed (John 4:35), the world He wants you to see, and the specific opportunities that are unfolding for you.

*Reflection Question:* How can your specific gifts and experiences be used for God’s glory?

*Prayer*

Father, give me a sensitivity to the world around me. Use me to impact lives for the Gospel. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 1

