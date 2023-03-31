“Jews ask for signs and Greeks search for wisdom; but we preach Christ crucified, to Jews a stumbling block, and to Gentiles foolishness, but to those who are the called … Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.” – 1 Corinthians 1:22–24 NASB

Michael Faraday came from a relatively poor family. Showing personal initiative, he educated himself by reading. Continuing to advance, he developed numerous breakthroughs, gradually gaining credibility. His big break came in 1812 when chemist Humphry Davy appointed him as his assistant at London’s Royal Institution.

He was ahead of his time, becoming an outstanding lecturer on scientific issues. Among other things, he discovered breakthroughs in electricity and magnetism, including the principle behind the electric transformer.

Faraday also was a strong Christian. He once wrote about being freed from fear because God gives us “victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).

He knew his discoveries were possible only because of his faith in God and belief in His Word. He once said, “The Christian who is taught by God (by His Word and Holy Spirit) finds his guide in the Word of God.” He believed faith gave him a foundation that led to breakthroughs, and God gave him insights because he trusted in Him and built his life around biblical principles.

God still rewards those who base their lives on biblical principles, have faith in Him, and look to Him for wisdom. He can unlock the secrets to success in science, business, academics, and any other field. Make sure you base your life on God’s Word. Seek Him. Ask Him to reveal His wisdom to you.

*Reflection Question:*

Write a prayer asking God to reveal His wisdom to you in a particular area.

*Prayer*

Father, open my mind to more of Your wisdom. Teach me. Help me stand for Your Word and witness to others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 1