“The LORD will be terrifying to them, for He will starve all the gods of the earth; and all the coastlands of the nations will bow down to Him, everyone from his own place. *– Zephaniah 2:11 NASB*

God knows every thought – even things done in secret. He hears words whispered behind closed doors, the private plans of kings and armies, the designs of every business and tycoon. Nothing escapes His attention. And He promises to respond appropriately in His time and in His way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who know Him learn to trust Him and live according to His principles. Non-believers don’t have this sensitivity and tend to be governed by their personal interests, not by God’s Word but by their own subjective desires and private interpretations. Some are even hostile toward His people.

In his time, Zephaniah prophesied the actions of nations that surrounded Judah. God assured him that He knew those who taunted His people. He promised action “in return for their arrogance” (v. 10). Every person will bow down to Him.

Zephaniah spoke about the world he knew, but his prophecies also applied to the future, even to our time. Wherever there are people, they will eventually submit to the Lord. Everyone will know that He alone is God.

We witness the continuing fulfillment of this prophecy. We still see people who taunt believers and who defy God’s Word.

The Bible assures us that the day is coming when all nations and people “will bow down to Him.” We are called to serve Him, so everyone will know Him. Do your part to bring the Gospel to the whole world.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you working to reach your corner of the world with the Gospel?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. Use me to help spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zephaniah 2