President Buhari Officially Launches Nigerian Digital Currency eNaira

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, 25th October 2021 officially launched Nigeria’s digital currency, the eNaira at the State House in Abuja.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN had earlier announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the e-Naira.

According to the CBN spokesperson, Osita Nwanisobi, the rollout was suspended to allow other events slated for the country’s 61st independence anniversary to take place.

Coming to fulfilment, President Buhari has on Monday, declared the official use of the new era electronic version of the nation’s local paper currency.

Present at the unveiling were the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Appeal Court Strikes Out Suit By Secondus

A suit filed by the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus against the party’s scheduled national convention has been struck out on Friday.

Secondus in challenging his removal from office, had approached the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt judicial division, demanding it to restrain the PDP from holding its 2021 National Convention which had been scheduled for October 30 and 31.

He also wanted the court to grant him the powers to preside over the convention whenever it will hold.

But the appellate court dismissed the suit in its ruling on Friday, clearing the coast for the conduct of the PDP National Convention billed to take place at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

It will be recalled that on Thursday, the appeal court deferred till today (Friday) to deliver judgment on the matter.

In dismissing the suit filed by Secondus, Justice Gabriel Kolawole who read the verdict on behalf of the three-man appeal panel said the suit was an abuse of court processes and an after-thought by the suspended chairman.

He added that Secondus should have taken action when he was suspended by his ward and local government.

Confusion As Security Operatives Invade Abuja Residence Of Justice Mary Odili

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted media reports that its operatives invaded the Abuja home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili.

Some security operatives on Friday afternoon reportedly stormed the Maitama home of the Supreme Court Judge in Abuja.

The operatives were said to have gone to the judge’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into her husband, Peter Odili, who is a former Governor of Rivers State.

The security operatives, who were made up of soldiers and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), were identified as members of a Joint Task Force.

The security operatives, who came with a search warrant, were said they received information on “illegal activities” going on in the house.

Some sections of the media reported that the raid was carried out by EFCC operatives but in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency described the raid reports by its operatives as false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

The EFCC spokesman, however, said that if there was any such raid on the home of Justice Odili, it was not carried out by the commission.

Later, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami also denied any involvement in the raid by security operatives on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

The AGF in a statement on Saturday through his media aide, Umar Gwandu said his principal or the Federal Ministry of Justice has no role in the raid which took place on Friday.

3rd Term Agenda: President Buhari Speaks From Saudi Arabia, Reveals When He Plans To Leave Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to abide by the country’s constitution and avoid any form of tenure extension beyond May 29, 2023.

The President reiterated his commitment on Friday when he warned those touting the possibility of a third-term agenda for him to put an end to such plans.

Buhari in a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said he swore to Nigerians by the Holy Quran and the constitution and has no plan whatsoever to renege on the oath.

The President in the statement was quoted to have made the declaration in Makkah, Saudi Arabia during a meeting with a select group of Nigerians resident in the country.

Hushpuppi: IGP Speaks On Abba Kyari Extradition

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday claimed that he is not aware of the request to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Baba stated this while addressing newsmen at the Ministerial briefing, organized by the Presidential Communication Team, at the State House, Abuja.

There had been reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation requested for Kyari to be extradited following an allegation of bribery involving confessed fraudster, Hushpuppi.

But the IGP stated that he has not got a formal extradition request from the FBI and has only seen reports about the issue on social media.

The IGP further stated that his office had received legal advice from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Unknown Gunmen Attack Oyo Prison Facility, Free Prisoners

Unknown gunmen have launched an attack against the Abolongo correctional facility located in Oyo, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the facility around 10pm on Friday night bearing weapons and deployed grenades to gain access.

According to multiple sources and reports, all the prisoners in the facility were set free even as the warders keeping watch on the inmates scampered for safety when the gunmen attacked.

It was further gathered that after the attack, security agents have been mobilized to secure the area and track down the attackers.

The attack on the facility has been confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin on Saturday.