Defend yourself – Buhari to Nnamdi Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari has shattered the hope of some individuals that he might release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In an interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday night, Buhari asked the pro-Biafra agitator to defend himself in court for spreading false information about Nigeria when he was in the United Kingdom.

This is coming after a former Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi led some Igbo leaders to visit the President for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader on November 19, 2021.

Buhari had during the visit told the delegation that he would not want to interfere in the running of the judiciary but said he would consider their ‘heavy’ demand.

But speaking to Channels Television, the president insisted that he would not interfere in any judicial process.

“There is one institution that I wouldn’t interfere with, that is the judiciary, Kanu’s case is with the judiciary but what I wonder is when Kanu was safely in Europe, abusing this administration and mentioning too many things, I thought he wants to come and defend himself on the accusations,” Buhari said.

Reactions

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says his client is not bothered about President Buhari’s decision not to release him.

In a statement on Thursday, Ejiofor said the legal team of the IPOB leader was not surprised by the position taken by the President on the matter, describing Buhari’s response as a “stereotyped response”.

He stated that the federal government has no case against his client and the executive arm should desist from further interfering in the judicial process.

The lawyer appealed to the president to direct the Department of State Service (DSS) to obey all court orders regarding Kanu’s case.

No Kingmakers in APC – Buhari

Buhari on Thursday warned chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against anointing candidates or appointing roles to members.

Buhari gave the warning in an interview with the National Television Authority (NTA).

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the President stated that there will no kingmaker or godfather roles in the ruling party and will not tolerate such.

The Nigerian leader advised aspirants seeking elective positions to embark on a massive campaign and let the people decide their candidate.

He said: “My position is simple. I think I succeeded in making my position understood. I said that we start from the bottom-up, from polling units to wards, local government, state, and Abuja.

“So that the party—because I am concerned about my party—members will know that they can earn their position coming up. So when they come to Abuja, they are likely to work together.”

Olubadan of Ibadan passes on

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, last Sunday died. It was gathered that the Yoruba traditional ruler joined his ancestors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This online newspaper reports that the Oba was aged 93-years-old.

Adetunji ascended the throne in March 2016 following the demise of his predecessor Samuel Odulana Odungade.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land.

Ibadan gets new Olubadan

Dr Lekan Balogun has been endorsed as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland by ten of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, made the announcement at a briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.

The Council also debunked rumours insinuating a legal tussle could scupper the succession to the Olubadan throne.

According to Ajibola, the kingmakers single-handledly chose Dr Balogun as the one next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan according to tradition.

He also denied rumours about the health and wellness of the new Olubadan-elect.

Bandit kill many in Zamfara

Bandit terrorists have reportedly killed not less than 60 people in an attack on villages in Zamfara State.

Some of the communities attacked by the terrorists include Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.

A resident identified as Babaginda who spoke with Daily Trust, said, “They came in a very large number and on motorbikes firing at residents and torching residential houses and food stores. The residents, especially women and children, scampered to safety.

“Some of them are taking refuge in Bukkuyum local government area and some other relatively safer communities. The whereabouts of dozens of other residents are still unknown. Up to the wee hours of Thursday, displaced persons were massing up in the Nassarawa Burkullu community. Some of them sustained serious injuries from gunshots.”

FG officially declare bandit as terrorists

The Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has officially declared bandits as terrorists as directed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known in a statement issued through his office on Wednesday.

Malami added that the government has gazetted the proscription order and released the gazette to the public for an easy read.

The minister said the gazette proscribing bandits was made on November 25, 2021, but it was unfolded on January 5, 2022, adding that bandits will face trial under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011.