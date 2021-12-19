Covid-19: UK remove Nigeria, others from red list

The United Kingdom had during the week announced it is scrapping the red list for international travel from Wednesday, December 15.

This was made known by the Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid, in the House of Commons.

According to Javid, the travel red list for countries is no longer working in stopping the spread of new variant.

“So I can announce today that whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow,” he said.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are currently on the list.

FG reacts to removal

The Federal Government applauded the United Kingdom over the removal of Nigeria and ten other countries from the travel red list.

In an interview with Vanguard, spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, welcomed the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.

My Participation: Knocks for Bisi Akande

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has berated a former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, over allegations he made against him.

Akande in his book, ‘My Participation’, had accused Adebanjo of pressuring Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a house for him after gifting him a land in Lekki.

Akande also slammed the elder statesman and others for representing the southwest at the 2014 Confab organised by the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Reacting in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, Pa Ayo Adebanjo described the former All Progressives Congress national chairman as an apron string of Tinubu.

He denied the allegations levelled against him, stressing that Akande is selling out the Yoruba race to ensure Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebanjo said, “He (Bisi Akande) is too junior to me to be commenting on political matters. He is a political neophyte. He is already known to me as a pathological liar. His colleague, Akinfenwa, in his book said that is who he is. And those of us who know him also know. He is just an apron string of Tinubu.”

‘Akande is corrupt’

Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has accused his predecessor, Chief Bisi Akande of corruption and betrayal.

Oyinlola made the accusation while reacting to an allegation made against him by Akande in his autobiography titled “My Participations”.

In the book, Akande claimed that Oyinlola wrongly accused him of corruption in the construction of the Osun state Governor’s Office, also known as Bola Ige House.

Akande said Oyinlola arrested two of his commissioners, adding that the arrested appointees were told by the police to implicate him in their statements.

Reacting, Oyinlola denied making any false allegations against the former APC chairman regarding the construction of the government facility.

The PDP chieftain, however, claimed Akande financed his 2003 re-election by collecting kickbacks from the contractor building the governor’s office.

Oyinlola stated that he has details of how the APC leader collected the money in his forthcoming book.

Bandit terrorists kill Kaduna lawmaker

Bandit terrorists have reportedly killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honourable Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau.

The lawmaker representing the Giwa West Constituency was confirmed killed in a post on Twitter on Wednesday by Senator Shehu Sani.

Shehu, a former lawmaker, had earlier called for prayers for a member of the state house of assembly as of 10:15am without disclosing many details.

However, he later noted that Gadagau was shot by bandits while on his way to Kaduna and had given up the ghost.

Buhari celebrates birthday in Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday celebrated his 79th birthday in faraway Istanbul, Turkey where he is currently on official assignment.

The President cut a birthday cake moulded in the national colours of green-white-green which was presented by his aides.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari after cutting his birthday cake went straight to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan.

The presidential spokesperson quoted Buhari as saying he thought he would be able to escape the funfairs of the birthday celebration since he was away from Abuja.