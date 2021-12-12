Ojodu truck incident

Some students of Ojodu Grammar School in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State were killed while others sustained severe injuries during a freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.

A truck was said to have lost its brake and rammed into the students who were about to cross the road.

It was learned that the truck driver fled the scene but was arrested by students and residents of the area. However, the truck was destroyed and set ablaze by an irate mob.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Lagos State government announced the shutting down of the Ojodu Grammar School, Ojodu-Berger area.

This is following the killing and injuring of several students of the school by a heavy-duty truck on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo revealed that academic activities at the school has been suspended.

Adefisayo disclosed that students would return in January to write the end-of-term exams interrupted by the incident.

Suspected bandits kill Katsina Commissioner

Suspected bandit terrorists, on Thursday, killed the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

The terrorists murdered the commissioner inside his home located in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina metropolis.

According to reports, Nasir was stabbed in the stomach in his sitting room while his body was dragged into a toilet where it was locked.

Until his death, Nasir represented Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 to 2011and served as the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Science and Technology.

Sokoto killing

At least seventeen passengers travelling in Sokoto State were burnt to death by bandits terrorists on Monday.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

Abubakar said the travellers were set ablaze around 10am in Gidan Bawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman stated that the victims were on their way to Gadan Gayan in Kaduna state when they were ambushed and attacked by the bandits.

Emirates’ battled with Nigeria’s government

International carrier, Emirates Airline has disclosed that flight operations between Dubai and Nigeria have been suspended.

In a travel notice on its website on Friday, the Airline said the stoppage of its flight operations in Nigeria will commence on Monday, December 13, until further notice.

This development comes a day after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) restricted Emirates’ flight operations into the country due to the new issue bordering on the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

Emirates, therefore, said it will reinstate its operations once the Nigerian government and the UAE authority resolve the ongoing impasse.

According to the UAE flag carrier, it regrets any inconvenience caused by the suspension, noting that it is committed to its operations in Nigeria.

Emirates and the Nigerian government have been in a long-running battle, which has led to restrictions and counter-restrictions.

President Buhari visits Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Lagos State to inaugurate some projects in the commercial city.

The President was received at the Presidential Lounge of the Murtala Muhammed Airport by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other officials.

Buhari during his visit to the state inaugurated the second indigenous Seward Defence Boat built by the Nigerian Navy in Lagos.

He also attended the book launch of a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.