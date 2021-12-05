Controversy trails Lagos State White Paper on EndSARS

The White Paper on the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has been released.

The White Paper was released on Tuesday night in accordance with the promise made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier on the same day.

According to a report, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disagreed with the judicial panel of inquiry and rejected its earlier submission that nine persons were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate when soldiers opened fire on protesters last year.

The Lagos State government in the White Paper, described the claim of killings by the panel as “assumptions and speculations”.

It will be recalled that the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel set up by the state government to investigate the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekii Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, while presenting its report about two weeks ago (15th November) stated that lives were lost during the Lekki Toll Gate incident.

It is further understood that while the panel made 32 recommendations, the Lagos Government according to the White Paper only accepted 11.

One was totally rejected and six others accepted with modifications.

14 recommendations said to be outside the powers of the Lagos State Government will be forwarded to the Federal Government for consideration.

Reactions

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has said the white paper released by the Lagos State Government on the EndSARS panel report is filled with inaccuracies and inconsistencies.

In a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘#EndSARS Panel Report: The Siege Is Over’ Adegboruwa slammed the state government for giving the impression of financial mismanagement by the judicial panel.

While revealing that members of the panel are yet to get the white paper, the lawyer stated that the truth cannot be hidden.

The activist accused the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo of trying to cover up many truths in the judicial panel report.

He noted that since the government itself has opened the doors for public scrutiny of the report and the white papers he won’t hold back on his responses.

Also, Femi Falana (SAN) has declared that the Lagos State government goofed by setting up a white paper committee to review the findings and submissions of the judicial panel on the #EndSARS protests as well as the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

Falana said though it was normal for the government to issue a white paper report on the findings of a commission of inquiry, the law under which the Lagos judicial panel operated didn’t give room for any white paper committee to challenge or modify the outcome of its findings after it was submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He argued that the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi judicial panel of inquiry is backed up by section 15 (2) of the Tribunals of Inquiry Law of Lagos State, and its findings can only be challenged in a competent court but the white paper committee has no legal backing, making its report illegal.

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Omicron Variant

Two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released and signed by its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the NCDC said the two cases of the variant were discovered through genomic sequencing.

The centre added that the cases were linked to two passengers who entered Nigeria from South Africa last week.

Following the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Nigeria, the Federal Government has reviewed its international travel protocol.

The revised travel protocol was issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and signed by its chairman, Boss Mustapha.

In a statement on Friday, Mustapha stated that the travel protocol which takes effect on December 5, is based on science, national experience, and global developments.

The PSC chairman stated that outbound travellers are required to provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative PCR test results within 48hrs from the time of boarding.

According to the SGF, the revised protocol did not restrict inbound travellers from any country, assuring Nigerians that the government will continue to do its best in safeguarding their health.

Death, cultism and Dowen College

Sylvester Junior Oromoni, a 12-years-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his fellow students at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, for refusing to join a cult.

Perrie, an uncle to Oromoni in a post on his Twitter account disclosed that his cousin until his death was subjected to bullying, torture and harassment.

The school denied the allegations, claiming that the deceased sustained injuries while playing football and was given immediate medical attention by the school’s resident nurse, claims the family have denied.

The incident has sparked a lot of outrage with most Nigerians demanding justice for the deceased and his family.

This forced the Lagos State government to shut down the school indefinitely.

The state government took the decision after a meeting with the school management and staff on Friday afternoon.

The reopening of the school depends on the outcome of an investigation into the death of the 12-year-old student.

Buhari in Dubai

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is Wednesday left Nigeria for the United Arab Emirates where he attended the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said, “The Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.”

President Buhari during his stay in Dubai toured the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday and received in audience prospective investors.

Buhari also meet with His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

The president on Saturday was the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed ‘Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria.’

Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or

Argentine forward and Paris Saint-Germain striker, Lionel Messi has emerged as the winner of the 2021 men’s Ballon d’Or.

The talismanic player made history on Monday night when he was declared winner of the award ahead of all other contestants including Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

With the 2021 award in the kitty, 34-year-old Messi has now won the Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time.