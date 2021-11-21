EndSARS report on Lekki Tollgate shooting indicts Army, Police, Sanwo-Olu and others

The Lagos state Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters had stated that the killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020, can be equated to a ‘massacre’.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel disclosed this in its report submitted to the Lagos State Government on Monday.

The report was titled, ‘Report Of Lekki Incident Investigation Of 20th October 2020’.

According to the panel, at least 48 protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets wounds or assaulted by soldiers who stormed the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

It partly read, “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context.”

“It was alleged and corroborated that the soldiers had their vans parked at the Lekki Toll Gate and removed as many bodies and corpses of the fallen protesters which they took away with their vans,” it added on page 295.

The panel in its report indicted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the shooting and killing of protesters at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The panel said the state government through the governor invited the Nigerian Army to the state.

The panel added that following the state government invitation, the Army deployed its soldiers to the Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020.

It partly reads: “The panel found that there was an invitation of the Nigerian Army to Lagos State made by the Lagos State Government through the Governor before the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army deployed its soldiers to the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of the 20th of October.”

Recommendations

The panel asked the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government to rename the Lekki Tollgate.

It also stated, “The Panel recommends that the Lekki Toll Plaza be made a memorial site for ENDSARS Protest: By renaming to ‘ENDSARS TOLLGATE’.

“The panel recommends that October 20th of every year, the day is made a ‘Toll Free Day’ at the Lekki Toll Gate as long as the tollgate exists.

“That for the purpose of restitution, healing and reconciliation, the federal government needs to publicly apologize to the youth for abruptly undermining the protest with their state actors.

“The government should do all it can to bridge the gap of distrust with the Youth.

“A monument memorializing the lives lost and those injured at the Lekki Toll Gate with the names inscribed on the Monument.”

Reactions

Reacting to the outcome of the panel, Shehu Sani in a post on his Twitter account, said those that have been in denial of the Lekki massacre can now bury their shame.

He said they should accept the fact that they tried all possible means to cover up the truth of the incidents.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor declared that the right thing to do is to wait for the white paper report on the Lagos Judicial Panel report before taking any position on the reported Lekki Toll Gate killing of protesters by soldiers.

The CDS added that it is wrong to assume what is coming from social media about the panel report is the absolute truth.

Nnamdi Kanu’s Treatment Under DSS

Alloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised an alarm over the condition of his client in custody.

In a statement on Thursday, Ejimakor alleged that DSS operatives have subjected Kanu to harsh, degrading and inhumane treatment in their detention.

He claimed that the IPOB leader is confined to a very tiny cell and denied access to sunlight and any social interactions.

Ejimakor said that Kanu had not changed his clothes or had access to his Jewish prayer shawls and other religious materials since his detention.

He said those who visit Kanu in custody are subsequently detained as punishment and detainees are confined for exchanging pleasantries with the IPOB leader.

Meanwhile, the Muhammadu Buhari government was accused of planning to kill the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, in a statement on Friday issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that it has uncovered the sinister plot to kill its leader through intelligence.

Powerful claimed that the Nigerian government has concluded plans to assassinate its leader and declare a state of emergency in the South-East.

He claimed that the Nigerian government was not comfortable with the international attention that Kanu’s rendition has received and the fate that await her at the International Criminal Court ICC, hence its contemplation of killing Kanu.

Reacting, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, warned against any planned attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu.

Stating that Igbo leaders are the cause of ruse in the Southeastern region of the country, the group said the federal government wouldn’t dare to assassinate Kanu for the fear of consequences that will follow.

In a statement issued through its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the consequences of hurting a British citizen in their custody, and would not dare attempt to hurt Kanu who is in their custody.

Psquare Finally Reunites

Famous Nigerian singers, Peter and Paul Okoye, have jointly celebrated their birthdays after ending their differences which lasted for five years.

The award-winning music duo, Psquare celebrated their birthday on 18th November 2021.

This is coming after the popular singers were spotted in a trending video embracing each other after years of splitting their band which had received international recognition.

The elder brother and manager of the defunct group, Jude, was also spotted in the video greeting his twin brothers as they ended their rift.

Davido Receives N200m From Friends

In what started out as a joke, Davido called on his fans and friends to donate ₦1 million each to his account.

Davido had claimed that he needed the money to clear his Rolls Royce from the port and within hours he had made more than ₦100 million.

Before the end of the week, the Davido Music Worldwide boss had made the whopping sum of N200m in his account.

In a post on social media, the popular international artist disclosed he would be giving all the money out to charity.

He said he would add another extra N50million to the money, making it N250m which would be disbursed to charity homes across the country.

Blinken, Buhari Meet At Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Blinken landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, around 3:15pm and arrived at the villa around 3:47pm.

The US top diplomat was received at the State House forecourt by Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office

Some of the issues discussed were security, cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and revitalizing democracy.

After the meeting with Buhari, Blinken met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and both signed some agreements between Nigeria and the US.

He thereafter held a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, before departing Aso Rock.