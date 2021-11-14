Vanguard reporter found dead, killer arrested

The missing correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper in the National Assembly, Tordue Salem, was found dead, weeks after he disappeared.

Salem was last seen around Total filling station, close to the Force Headquarters, Abuja before he was eventually declared missing.

A complaint was made a day after he was last seen and was nowhere to be found.

Hit and run

The Vanguard reporter was killed by a hit-and-run driver, the Police had claimed.

Confirming the development on Friday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said the driver identified as Itoro Clement has however been apprehended.

Parading the suspected killer at the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) premises, Guzape, Abuja, Mba said Salem’s body, was discovered at the Wuse General Hospital.

The suspected killer was paraded along with his Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number Abuja BWR 243 BK.

Ortom calls for probe

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has demanded the immediate probe of the death of a reporter with Vanguard newspaper, Tordue Salem.

In a statement on Friday signed by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom expressed shock over the sudden and mysterious recovery of the body of the deceased reporter.

Ortom asserted that the Benue State Government would do its part to ensure the perpetrators were punished and brought to book.

Nnamdi Kanu to spend Christmas in DSS detention

The trial of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned until the 19th and 20th of January 2022.

The IPOB leader was brought to court on Wednesday amidst tight security by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

However, Nnamdi’s Kanu’s lawyer reportedly stage a walk-out before the judge entered the courtroom.

Kanu had told the Judge that one of his counsels from the United States was denied access into the court by the Nigerian secret police, DSS.

After the lawyers including the lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor staged the walkout, Justice Nyako voiced her displeasure over the act.

She however refused to continue the trial in the absence of Kanu’s lawyers as advocated by Mr. M. D. Abubakar, who is the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Judge rather adjourned the case till January 19 and 20, 2022, for trial.

Kanu clash with DSS

Before the walkout by his lawyers, Nnamdi Kanu had clashed with an operative of the Department of State Service, DSS.

The clash was a result of the refusal of security operatives to allow some of Nnamdi Kanu’s legal representatives access into the court.

Angered by the restriction, the pro-Biafra activist protested the refusal before a DSS official.

National Assembly wants Direct Primaries

The 9th Senate under the leadership of Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which among other things included the approval for the electronic transmission of results and provided for direct primaries for nomination of candidates for elections by political parties.

The Upper chamber had constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with members of the House of Representatives Conference Committee and harmonize the differences in the Senate and House versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

PDP rejects direct primaries

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to force the direct primary option of choosing candidates on other political parties in the country.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the Senate has no powers to decide the form of primary political parties in the country should use.

Nnamdi Kanu/Sunday Igboho: Buhari ready for political solution

Nigeria’s AGF and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, stated that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government may be willing to consider all kinds of solutions, including political ones, in order to resolve the crisis surrounding agitations.

Asked whether the Federal Government was not disposed to a political solution to issues concerning Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, Malami stated that the government would not mind taking a shot at it.

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination group known as Ilana Omo Oodua has stated that it is willing to dialogue with the Buhari-led federal government.

Banji Akintoye, through his spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, stated that Sunday Igboho committed no crime by agitating for secession from the Nigerian State.

The professor stated that the Buhari govt must ensure the release of Igboho from Benin Republic before any political solution can be discussed.

Also, Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the only thing his client wants is to regain his freedom.

Ejimakor stated that his client will not negotiate with the federal government until he is released from detention.

He stated that it is only Kanu that has the power to lead any dialogue, saying that no conversation can happen while he is locked up.

Ejimakor pointed out that former South African President Nelson Mandela was released from prison before apartheid ended.

Mary Odili: Malami versus prime suspect

Lawrence Ajojo, the lead suspect in the illegal raid of the Abuja home of the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, has disclosed that he has a connection with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Fourteen suspects said to have been responsible for the raid on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba while parading them at the Force Headquarters Annex, Garki, Abuja.

Ajojo said he is not an officer of the Nigerian Police but a consultant for Malami.

He, however, revealed that the Justice minister did not authorise the illegal invasion of Justice Odili’s Abuja home.

“I am not an officer of the Nigeria Police but a consultant for the AGF; he did not send us to raid Mrs Odili’s house,” he said.

I don’t know you – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has again denied his involvement in the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

In a statement on Thursday signed by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, the Justice minister distance himself from the arrested Ajojo.

The AGF also asked the suspect to present proof that shows that he worked as his consultant, describing his confessional statement as “an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and public apprehension.