The Week In Review

National grid collapse twice in 48hours

The National electricity grid collapsed around 10am on Monday and also collapsed again around 5pm on Tuesday.

The federal government has told Nigerians that there are various issues responsible for the epileptic power supply being witnessed in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu explained that scheduled maintenance of facilities, vandalization of pipelines as well as the disputes around the availability of gas and payment for gas contracts between gas companies and power generating companies are some of the factors responsible for the nationwide poor power supply.

Buhari begs Nigerians

Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari apologized to Nigerians over the electricity shortages that have befallen the nation in the past few weeks.

According to the President in a statement on Wednesday, the situation is regrettable but the government is working hard to restore normalcy.

Buhari in a statement which was issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu apologized for the strain caused by the situation on both individuals and businesses.

PDP: Nyesom Wike fights Godwin Obaseki over Philip Shaibu’s comment

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State have been involved in a war of words over the crisis plaguing the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike had last week Saturday castigated the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu for threatening that some of his supporters may dump the PDP over unresolved issues in the state chapter of the party.

But in defence of his deputy, Obaseki in a statement on Monday signed by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, described the attack against Shaibu as most unfortunate and totally uncalled for.

Responding, Wike lambasted Obaseki for his outburst, describing him as a serial betrayer and ungrateful person, adding that former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomole who warned him about Obaseki’s behaviour has been vindicated.

Bianca Ojukwu slaps Ebele Obiano

The wife of the former Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu on Thursday clashed with former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain and wife of the late Biafran war-lord Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu.

The clash happened at the swearing-in ceremony of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State.

It was gathered that Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca, accusing her of not wanting the husband to be the governor while allegedly hurling insults at her.

In retaliation, Mrs Ojukwu stood up and slapped her leading to a fight.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who tried separating the two women.

Buhari steps in, resolves APC crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday intervened in the uncertainties currently rocking the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter personally signed by him, addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, President Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday and signed by Buhari Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In the letter which was also copied to the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the Director-General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police, Buhari said that since the party could not change the leadership of the CECC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party.”

Buhari directed that the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) should immediately return to status quo ante.

I Promised Buhari I Won’t Step On His Toes – Bola Tinubu Tells APC Senators

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that he told President Muhammadu Buhari he won’t step on his toes.

The former Lagos State governor revealed this during a meeting with APC Senate Caucus at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Bola Tinubu stated that Senate President Ahmed Lawan has shown unusual leadership since he assumed the leadership of the National Assembly.

He stated that he came for the counsel, partnership and support of APC Senators.

According to the former Lagos State governor, he believes that they can back him to achieve his lifetime ambition.