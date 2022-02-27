The Week In Review

Buhari Signs Electoral Amendment Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law.

The development followed series of calls by stakeholders that the bill should be signed into law before the 2023 general elections.

A coalition of civil society organisations had as well staged a protest to compel the president to assent to the amended document.

The signing ceremony took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 12:30 pm

Atiku Reacts As President Buhari Signs Electoral Bill

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday reacted as President Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021into law.

The former Vice President in his reaction to the decision of Buhari to sign the bill charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

He further stated that the guidelines released by the electoral body would help political parties and Nigerians commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.

Putin Orders Russia’s Military To Invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country.

The Russian President made the announcement in a surprised televised statement on Thursday

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Putin who has seen his country hit by multiple sanctions from the west said.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed to Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine.

United States Damns Putin, Places Heavy Sanctions On Russia

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden has placed heavy sanctions on Russia following their invasion of Ukraine.

Biden announced strong sanctions on Russian banks with assets in the US and has also placed limitations on what can be exported to Russia.

The leader of the free world gave the update while speaking from the white house on Thursday.

He said: “This is going to impose a severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.”

Nigeria Govt Summon Russia, Ukraine Over Crisis

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on Friday summoned the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to Nigeria, Alexei Shebarshin and Kirdoda Valerii.

The government summoned the duo over the evacuation of Nigerians from both countries.

This was made known by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who met with the envoys behind closed doors.

Speaking on his meeting with the Russian Ambassador, Onyeama said he told Shebarshin that the Government of Nigeria could not condone as a country, the violation of the territorial integrity of a United Nations member state.

FG Expresses Anger As Poland Blocks Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has condemned Poland for stopping Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine from entering into their country. Polish Border Security had turned back only Nigerians from those trying to flee the crisis instigated by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Speaking during a meeting with envoys of European Union countries, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said the government is receiving emergency calls from Nigerians fleeing Ukraine for Poland. NDLEA Operatives Arrest Marlian Musicians Zinolesky And Mohbad Operatives of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday morning stormed the residence of Marlian music artists Mohbad and Zinolesky to arrest the duo. NDLEA officials allegedly broke into the residence of the musicians in the Lekki area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The officials carried out the arrest without having any search warrants, manhandling the artistes signed to Marlian Music, eyewitnesses claimed. In videos online, the NDLEA operatives were seen assaulting the musician with clubs and shooting into the air to force them into waiting vans.