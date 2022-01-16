Tinubu confirms 2023 Presidential ambition

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday confirmed he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition.

The former Lagos State governor disclosed this to State Correspondents after a meeting at the Presidential Villa with Buhari.

While noting that he is yet to publicly disclose his ambition, Tinubu stated that he was still in consultations with various individuals and groups across the country.

Tinubu stated that his ambition to be President has been a life-long ambition, noting that what he did in Lagos in his time as Governor, he has the capacity to do in the entire country.

The APC national leader refused to comment when asked about the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Orji Uzor Kalu joins presidential race

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed his desire to contest in the 2023 presidential race.

Kalu said he plans to vie for the number one position in the country if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

The former governor expressed confidence that the ruling party will produce a president who will work for the unity of the country.

Kalu, however, appreciated groups that have contacted him to run for president and found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

Following the duo, Dele Momodu declares for presidency

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has declared his intention to vie for the number one seat in the country in the 2023 presidential election.

Momodu, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in October 2021, made this known while speaking to reporters after a meeting with the opposition party chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election said he met with the Ayu to present him with a letter of interest to join the presidential race.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Momodu asked the PDP to be patient in choosing its presidential candidate and ensure that the person is qualified, competent and free of corruption.

Buhari Govt lifts Twitter suspension

The federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening, 12th January 2022 announced that it had given approval for the suspension on Twitter operations in the country to be lifted.

The development was made public in a statement on Wednesday by the Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the lifting of the suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria will be effective from 12 am, 13th January 2022.

Abdullahi explained that the approval was granted after a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Chief Ernest Shonekan Dies

The former interim Head of State of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan has died. He ruled the country during a brief stint as the Head of State of Nigeria between 26 August 1993 and 17 November 1993.

Shonekan initially assumed concurrently the positions of head of the transitional council and head of government under Ibrahim Babangida on 2 January 1993. At the time, the transitional council was envisioned as the final phase before a scheduled handover to a democratically elected leader of the Third Nigerian Republic.

Shonekan became aware of the government’s dire financial situation, which he was powerless to rectify. The government was pressed by international debt obligations and was forced to engage in constant debt rescheduling negotiations.