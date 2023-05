She dropped a tiny tear that was unhappy

it had inhabited an unhospitable hospital.

All she wanted at that aching moment in time

was to forget herself and the woes of the day.

The odor of neglect and scarcity in that ward

seemed to knock the breath out of her body.

She wanted sanity to live within the flexibilities

of her mind, but nightmarish poverty freewheeled.

Engulfed by a rage at having to put up with the mess,

her wounded soul winded the thorny thread of decay & depravity.