I heard of mental health needs

of the victims of natural disasters,

talk of storms or floods and the like.

Did anyone ever think about the mental

health needs of the persons impacted

by a genocide in Zimbabwe?—I wondered.

Years later, a sad, sharp child of one of the victims

of the genocide became a psychiatrist and formed

The Gukurahundi Mental Health Advocacy Group.

