The Virtues In Fasting The Three White/Shining Days (Ayyam Al-Bid)

By Imam Murtadha Gusau

Tuesday, 15/03/2022 (Sha’aban 12, 1443 AH)

In The Name of Allah, The Most Merciful, The Bestower of Mercy

And all praise is for Allah, Lord of all creation, who guided us to Islam and the Sunnah. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad, and upon his family, his Companions and his true and sincere followers.

Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah!! Alhamdulillah!!!

We reach another Monthly Golden Opportunity…

Wednesday (tomorrow), 16th March – [13th Sha’aban]

Thursday, 17th March – [14th Sha’aban]

Friday, 18th March – [15th Sha’aban]

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Fasting three days of each month is fasting for a lifetime and the shining days/white days of Al-Bid are the 13th, 14th and 15th.” [Sunan an-Nasa’i]

It was narrated from Abu Hurairah (RA) that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said that Allah Almighty said:

“For every good deed that the son of Adam does, he will have (the reward of) ten the like thereof, except for fasting. It is for Me and I shall reward for it.” [Sunan an-Nasa’i]

It was narrated that Rajah Bin Haiwah said:

“Abu Umamah Al-Bahili narrated to me: I said: O Messenger of Allah, tell me of something by which Allah will benefit me. He said: Take to fasting, for there is nothing like it.”‘ [Sunan an-Nasa’i]

It was narrated from Jarir Bin Abdullah that the Prophet said:

A”Fasting three days of each month is fasting for a lifetime, and the shining days of Al-Bid, the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth.” [Sunan an-Nasa’i]

Starting from tomorrow:

Wednesday: Ayyam Al-bid i.e White/Shining days of Fasting. 13th Sha’aban,1443 AH (16th March, 2022).

Thursday: Weekly Sunnah fast, Second day of Ayyam Al-Bid 14th Sha’aban,1443 AH (17th March, 2022).

Friday: Third day of Ayyam Al-Bid 15th Sha’aban,1443 AH (18th March, 2022).

Let’s endeavour to fast and share so as to remind others to earn this tremendous rewards.

And remind (by preaching the Qur’an, O Muhammad Peace be upon him) for verily, the reminding profits the believers.” [Surah Adh-Dhariyat, Ayah 55]

I ask Allah, the Most High to grant us success and enable us to be correct in what we say and write.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security―and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Wassalamu Alaikum

Your brother: Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, from Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com or +2348038289761.