The Vine and The Branches

“I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful” John 15:1-2 (NIV).

In this passage Jesus explains how the Lord works to help you grow in your spirituality. Sometimes you face trials in life that may seem quite difficult, but this is all a part of His plan. Those same branches of your life that seem to have been reduced back to nothing will come back stronger than ever, all according to His way.

The Greek word for ‘prunes’ can also mean ‘cleans’ and another way of looking at this is there may be portions of your life that need to be addressed and cleansed in order for you to grow. Much like how a gardener carefully tends to their trees, the Lord too seeks to trim out parts of our lives from time to time. May you grow back stronger than ever before!

Jesus is the vine and you are the branches. Without one another the branches would not bear fruit. If you remain strong in the Lord and he in you, you will bear much fruit. His instruction is direct and his words clear.

Jesus continues, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first”. His command to his followers? Love each other. There may be people you meet that dislike or even hate you. Maybe even without reason. It is important that we do not return this hate. Look back to the vine if you need guidance!

Prayer:

‘Lord, thank you for being the gardener of my life. I want to grow in your ways so that I too may become more fruitful. Help me to address the things in my life that I may need to prune away so that I can achieve this. Help me to love others Lord so they too may bear fruit.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

The world may look to bring you down at times, but these issues will be pruned away. Do not return hate, for it does nothing to help you bear the fruit of the Lord. Keep in mind that sometimes your branches may seem reduced, but with the help of the Lord you will be more lush and vibrant than ever before!

Be Greatly Blessed!