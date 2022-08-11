‘When Moses finished speaking to them, he put a veil over his face. But whenever he entered the Lord’s presence to speak with him, he removed the veil until he came out. But whenever he entered the Lord’s presence to speak with him, he removed the veil until he came out.’ Exodus 34:33-34 (NIV)

When Moses came down Mount Sinai with the Ten Commandments, his face glowed from being in God’s presence. Moses had to put on a veil to keep the people from being terrified by the brightness of his face. This veil also had a symbolic meaning.

The veil symbolized the veiling of the Israelite people’s minds and understanding because of their pride, hardness of heart and refusal to repent from disobedience and stubbornness. The veil kept them from understanding the references to Christ in the Scriptures. It also kept them bound to keeping Old Testament laws that soon had them tied up in rules and ceremonies.

However, Christ has come and in the New Testament we are told that He has taken away the veil. Paul says clearly in 2 Corinthians 3:16, ‘But whenever anyone turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away.’ Christ removes the veil of ignorance, disobedience and stubbornness. The veil that had us following a set of rules and commands to earn God’s approval.

Without the veil, we can be like mirrors reflecting God’s glory. ‘And we, who with unveiled faces all reflect the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into His likeness with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.’ (2 Corinthians 3:18). Moses kept the glory of the Lord revealed on his face from the Israelites with the covering of the veil. But now Christ has removed that veil and we can enter into the glory of the Lord as we gaze upon Him ourselves.

*Prayer:*

‘Jesus, thank you that the veil that keeps me from becoming more like you is removed and now I am free to grow in your likeness. Free from the burden of earning salvation through rules and religious ceremony. Lord help me to live close to you. I want to resemble your nature more and more.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

By gazing at the nature of God with unveiled minds, we can be more like Him. The more we gaze upon Him, the more we will become like Him.

We are being transformed into His likeness? How are we seeing change in our life? In what ways do we know we are becoming more like Christ?

Be Greatly Blessed!