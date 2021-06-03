111 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 3, 2021
There was a man just like you
He spoke of utopia just like you
And had a plan just like you
He yearned for it more than you
He got the chance just like you
A special chance unlike you
One night there came an early Sun
With the stars a path rose in the horizon
Maybe a road not taken
Utopia was waiting
The town was awake, the opera set
All he had to do was motion, a crow
Like the cock signaling a new dawn
This might be a trap he thought
Yes, it is, the nobles affirmed
But even the palace is a garden of traps and glory
If he knew of lemons and lemonade
Juliet has come veiled
But Romeo will not yield
Alas he turns, see
The vanguard is vanishing empty from the shores of victory
Remember me