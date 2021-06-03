Thursday, June 03, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

The Vanguard is Vanishing Empty

Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 3, 2021

 

There was a man just like you

He spoke of utopia just like you

And had a plan just like you

He yearned for it more than you

He got the chance just like you

A special chance unlike you

 

One night there came an early Sun

With the stars a path rose in the horizon

Maybe a road not taken

Utopia was waiting

The town was awake, the opera set

All he had to do was motion, a crow

Like the cock signaling a new dawn

 

This might be a trap he thought

Yes, it is, the nobles affirmed

But even the palace is a garden of traps and glory

If he knew of lemons and lemonade

Juliet has come veiled

But Romeo will not yield

 

 

Alas he turns, see

The vanguard is vanishing empty from the shores of victory

