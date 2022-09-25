“Do this, knowing the time, that it is already the hour for you to awaken from sleep; for now salvation is nearer to us than when we believed. The night is almost gone, and the day is near. Therefore, let us lay aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” – *Romans 13:11 12 NASB*

Paul wanted the Romans to realize the urgency of the hour in which they lived. In fact, just years after this letter was written, severe persecution took place under Emperor Nero. No doubt, some people to whom Paul wrote became martyrs. But all of them needed to be awake, ready, and doing their Father’s business. There were too many ways in which they could be distracted or fall asleep spiritually. They needed to be concerned about how they were living their lives.

Paul wrote about night and darkness, which symbolize sin, the world, and the reign of ungodly people and forces. In light of the urgency of the hour, Paul challenged Believers to purge darkness from their lives and “put on the armor of light.” Their greatest defense was to live and act in the light, which represented the purity of the Gospel and the penetrating presence and convicting power of the Holy Spirit.

Today, as we have been experiencing in Nigeria especially in the Middle Belt Region and other parts of the North, we are pounded with a lot of persecution from the hands of the Fulani herders with killings, looting and burning of people’s houses without any provocations. The Christians in the country are denied key positions in the present government and facing various kinds of denials and rights, forceful marriages, rapes and kidnappings being experienced in the Middle Belt Regions and other parts of the North. This shows we also live in critical times. Bible prophecies are being fulfilled. We, too, must not fall asleep spiritually, become lulled into complacency, or let down our guard. We must be alert and ready. No matter what happens in the world, we have hope—for “salvation is nearer to us than when we believed.”

Remember the hour in which we live. Focus on eternal things. Cast off the works of darkness. Be alert and ready, and refuse to be distracted. Dedicate your life to serving God.

*Prayer:*

Father, help me to realize the urgency of the hour. I want to live in the Light and be a pure vessel. Reveal secret sins and anything that displeases You. Help me to be ready. In Jesus’ name. Amen.