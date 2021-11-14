Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

33rd Sunday of the Year, B – November 14, 2021.

Readings: Daniel 12:1-3; Ps 15:5,8-11; Hebrews 10:11-14,18 & Gospel – Mark 13:24-32.

Theme: The Uncertainty of Time and Dates

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts the vision of Daniel about eschatological realities. The second reading reveals that unlike other priests who offer sacrifices daily, Christ has offered one single sacrifice and taken his place in heaven forever where he intercedes for us unceasingly. The epistle disposes the faithful to the reality of being reunited with Christ the High Priest in the heavenly sanctuary where he ministers forever. In the Gospel, Jesus reveals the things that would happen at the end of time. He also assures that heaven and earth will pass away but his words will not pass away. Rather than rely on end-time messages by fake pastors, we are challenged to live righteous lives while expecting the reward of eternal life.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, as we approach the end of the Church’s liturgical calendar, we are reminded about eschatological realities namely death, judgment, heaven and hell. As we await Christ the King Celebration, the Church wants us to turn attention on where we would spend eternity. From the vision of Daniel in the first reading to the assertion of Jesus in the gospel that no one knows the day or the hour when the Son of Man would return, we are left with opportunities to reflect on our Christian calling so as to discover our spiritual bearing.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Daniel 12:1-3) recounts the vision of Daniel about eschatological realities. Daniel reveals that at the judgment, “those who lie sleeping in the dust of the earth …will awake, some to everlasting life, some to shame and everlasting disgrace.” Accordingly, he disclosed that after judgment “the learned will shine as brightly as the vault of heaven, and those who have instructed many in virtue, as bright as stars for all eternity.”

In the second reading (Hebrews 10:11-14,18), the author of the letter to the Hebrews reveals that unlike other priests who offer sacrifices daily, Christ has offered one single sacrifice and taken his place in heaven forever. The epistle disposes the faithful to the reality of being reunited with Christ the High Priest in the heavenly sanctuary where he ministers forever.

In the Gospel (Mark 13:24-32), Jesus reveals the things that would happen at the end of time. He tells how the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth. He also assures that heaven and earth will pass away but his words will not pass away. As to when these things would take place, he, said, “Nobody knows it, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son; no one but the Father.”

The Four Last Things

The Catholic Church teaches that there are four last things namely, death, judgment, heaven and hell:

Death: Death is the separation of the body from the spirit. It is a reality that mortals fear given the uncertainty of the world beyond. However, the Christian faith teaches that “death is the golden key that unlocks the golden palace” noting that “at death, life is changed not ended.” This is because of the sure hope in the resurrection.

Judgment: As espoused in the Holy Scriptures (Cf. Matthew 25:35-40) the final judgment would be based on the law of charity – That is why human beings would be separated like sheep from goats. The virtuous will go with the angles into life everlasting while sinners, to final damnation.

Heaven: Drawing lessons from the raising of Lazarus (Jn.11:1-44), the promise of paradise to the good thief (Lk.23:43) and the resurrection of Christ, heaven is the beatific vision which every Christian looks forward to. It is the eternal festival which “those who have been washed by the blood of the lamb and by the words of their testimony” (Rev. 12:11) enjoy the rich food prepared on the Holy Mountain of the Lord (Cf. Is. 25:6). Heaven is a place where God would reunite everything to himself while rewarding the elect with the gift of eternal life.

Hell: In Christian tradition, hell is the place of eternal punishment for those who rejected the love of God and turned their backs on his mercies. It is a place of eternal torment where the unrighteousness suffer forever. The story of the rich man and Lazarus confirms this teaching. This brings us to the teaching on particular and general judgment.

Particular and General Judgment

Our liturgy points to the reality of Particular and General Judgment. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC. Nos. 1020-1041) explains what the Church calls particular and general judgment. It also teaches that immediately you die, judgment takes place as in the case of the thief on the cross. However, there would be General Judgment at the end of time when God would come in glory with his angles to judge the living and the dead.

At that time, the dead would rise, the angles will blow the trumpet and human beings would be separated as a shepherd separates sheep from goats (Matthew 25:31-46). That is what we profess every Sunday when we say or sing the creed: “He will come in glory to judge the living and the dead…and I look forward to the resurrection of dead and the life of the world to come. Amen.”

Pastoral Lessons

Hope in the Resurrection:Our first reading reveals that “those who lie sleeping in the dust of the earth many will awake, some to everlasting life.” For Christians, this is the hope of re-uniting with Christ and a warm assurance of “the resurrection of the body and the life of the world to come.” Know that Sinners would be Destroyed:The Book of Daniel assures that “Some [people would be dammed] to shame and everlasting disgrace.” While this resonates with the message of the second reading that Christ would wait until his enemies become a stool for his feet, it equally assures that hell is real and eternal damnation awaits the unrighteous. Beware of Fake Pastors:The startling revelation that “Nobody knows it, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son; no one but the Father” reminds us to beware of fake pastors who deceive the faithful about rapture and the exactitude of the end of time to cart away their wealth and property. Trust God’s Word: Jesus assures that heaven and earth will pass away but his words will not pass away. This assures that we have a dependable God who will always fulfil his promises in our lives even as it reveals how the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth. Remember the Four Last Things:We are reminded about the certainty of the four last things namely death, judgment, heaven and hell which calls us to lead lives which touch others bearing in mind the certainty of judgment which reaffirms our belief in the Church’s teaching about Particular and General Judgment.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

In conclusion, as we approach Christ the King Celebration, we are charged to live saintly lives. Since “No One knows the Day or the Hour,” the only medication to either Particular or General Judgment is preparedness. We are charged to act like angels by helping others in acts of kindness and generosity. As we struggle on this pilgrim journey, we pray that the Holy Spirit guides our steps in time and space towards fulfilling the demands of the kingdom. Have a blessed week!