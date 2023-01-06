Polite hammered impolite knocks on the door,

Patience detonated some impatient snoring sounds.

“Hey you, Patience, I know you are in there. Open up

the door, maaan! You’re not asleep either!” shouted Polite.

As if Patience wanted to show Polite that patience

is indeed a virtue, she continued feigning sleepiness.

Polite was frothing on the mouth, making some impolite remarks

about a silly boyfriend-habouring harlot, when the landlady arrived…

Do You Know Bulawayo?

I overheard something that made me

go back into life, that made my heart

cry and bleed, that made my head spin.

Mothers were asking their children

whether they knew Bulawayo: the

real Bulawayo, the City of Kings.

They were asking them whether they

knew Barbourfields Stadium, the real BF,

also fondly known as Emagumeni.

They told their stunned children that long ago

people loved their national broadcasting

stations, both radio and TV.

They spoke glowingly about some radio

and TV personalities and programmes that

kept them glued to their speakers or screens.

They were asking them whether they had

heard of such crowd-pulling programmes

like “Ngisakhumbula” or “Ezemuli”?

They were saying recreational centres

had gone into extinction in Bulawayo.

Where is the Gwabalanda Tennis Court?

They bemoaned the disappearance of

the real G & D Shoes (PVT) Lt, and the

real Dairibord and National Railways.

They lamented the loss of lustre

the International Trade Fair in Bulawayo was

associated with. All they saw was a dumb squid.

“Butcheries were not known to sell chicken heads.

We were not known to rely on bones for relish like dogs.

Neither did we depend on veggies like rabbits,” they declared.

They claimed that some Mickey Mouse business

had eclipsed Bulawayo`s development agenda –

citing the influx of hijackers and mercenaries.

Do you know Bulawayo? they asked.

Not Hillbrow, not Sunnyside, not Soweto either.

Bulawayo in its true colours and metropolitan beauty?

They were playing the 80’s & 90’s music,

admiring citizens who lived and thrived

in a magnificent and stimulating city.

They were playing Lovemore Majaivana

of Ngifuna Imali fame, they were playing

the Dalom Kids and the Soul Brothers too.

They were begging providence to turn back

the hand of time, they were not dancing but

pinching their bodies for sobriety and approval.

They were asking their children whether they knew

some of their relatives in foreign, distant lands;

those who disappeared and never returned.

They were asking their children whether they

knew beauty: real life, true freedom to live life

at home in an abundant and dignified fashion.

They were asking their teens whether they knew

money: local currency, the 50 cent coin that

could buy them a bottle of soft drink; yes, 50c!

They were asking them whether they knew

that at Mafakela Primary school and other

institutions, kids used to be served free milk.

They were asking their youngsters whether they

had ever felt the aroma that used to emanate

from a certain Bulawayo confectionery.

Did they know that it was once taboo in Bulawayo

to see residents being settled in a new suburb

without crucial amenities like functioning toilets?

They said it was unheard of in Bulawayo to see officials

hand over suburbs which did not have running water

or whose roads were in a deplorable state.

They were telling them that the moment

one saw the words “Welcome to Bulawayo”,

the city’s appeal greeted one warmly.

It was a refreshing sight: the smiling lights,

the vibrating factories, the well-maintained

buildings and roads, a true majestic presence.

Not a disheartening signature: the frowning sight

of darkness, the deathly silence of the industrial

site and the potholed roads and distraught dwellers.

They were talking about Bulawayo’s cleanliness,

the joviality and hospitality of an organised people

who loved and celebrated life and treasured humanity.

Not a deformity, a scrap yard: the ghost and the ruins

their children call a city, not the nightmare the residents

grapple with, not the decay and damage they agonise over.

Then as I drifted away from them, I saw and heard

the determination in the faces and voices of both mothers

and their offspring to make Bulawayo live and shine again.