The triumphant passing unto glory of our Centenarian Ezinne Rosaline Ulunma Ibe-Nneji

June 6, 2023

This is to inform the general public that the remains of our beloved mother, grand and great grand mother, Late Ezinne Rosaline Ulunma Ibe-Nneji (nee Nwachukwuopara) will be laid to rest on Friday 30th of June 2023.

Body leaves Ogbor Nguru mortuary on Friday morning for her father’ place in Umuokele Enyiogugu in Aboh MbaiseL.G.A Imo State for a brief stop over. From there in a motorcade to her eldest daughter’ place in Umuhu Enyiogugu. There will equally be a brief stop over at her 3rd daughter’ place in Oboama Enyiogugu before proceeding to her house in Ezialakaohu in Nguru where she will lie in state.

Thereafter, there will be a requim mass at St Theresa’ Catholic Church Eziala/ Umuoda Nguru at 10am.

Reception follows immediately after mass at St Theresa’ School field .

It is a celebration of life for us. A moment of thanksgiving to God for a life well lived, impacting on life and leaving behind great and amazing legacies.

Join us as we bid this matriarch of amazing values, our lioness farewell to a blissful eternity.

Mama is survived by

Mrs Angelina Opara Daughter

Theresa Chilaka Daughter

Catherine Abanobi Daughter

Benedictta Jizurumba Daughter

Patricia Emehibe Daughter

Eucharia Azogama Daughter.

Edina Ibe Daughter in law

And many grand and great grand children among whom are Rev. Frs. Larry Opara and Anthony Kasara Abanobi

 

Signed

Mr Michael Ibe

Son for the family

Jarlath Opara

