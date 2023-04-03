“Rejoice greatly, daughter of Zion! Shout in triumph, daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; He is righteous and endowed with salvation, humble, and mounted on a donkey, even on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”—Zechariah 9:9 NASB

Riding into Jerusalem just days before His crucifixion, Jesus was fulfilling a prophecy given to Zechariah hundreds of years earlier. Through eyes of faith, this prophet saw how a King would come to Jerusalem, humble and mounted on the foal of a donkey.

When the day came, a large crowd spread their cloaks on the road in preparation for His arrival, shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David.” They cried, “Blessed is the One who comes in the name of the Lord.” This was a major event, for “all the city was stirred.” People wondered what could have caused such an uproar. The crowds announced, “This is Jesus the prophet” (Matthew 21:8–11).

The whole community seemed to join in praise. Yet, just a few days later, Jerusalem crowds would cry for His crucifixion. It seemed like a radical change, but Jesus was not surprised.

At an earlier Passover celebration, many people said they believed in Him. But Jesus knew this belief was superficial. In their hearts, they were not totally committed. Jesus did not entrust Himself to them, for He “knew what was in mankind” (John 2:23–25).

Many people say that they are Christians but have not made Jesus their Lord. Many say they believe but have a shallow commitment.

How about you? Is Jesus the Lord of your life? Is He your Lord all the time? Praise Him from your heart. Commit your life to Him.

*Reflection Question:*

How deep is your commitment to Jesus?

*Prayer*

Dear Jesus, You are my Lord. I am committed to You no matter what. I offer my life as a living sacrifice. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 9