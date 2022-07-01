Not only is this so, but we also boast in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation. Romans 5:11 NIV

“Adam, you have to taste this!” “What, Eve? You ate from the tree of knowledge of good and evil? God said not to.” Obviously excited, Eve told how she met this beautiful creature in the garden who asked her “Did God really say that?”

“I begin to think that might not be what God said”, Eve continued. “Then the creature told me I wouldn’t die, but I would be like God if I ate it. I was thinking maybe God didn’t really mean it when He said not to eat from that beautiful tree. So, I looked at the gorgeous fruit and when I tasted it, I had no words for how delicious it was.”

“Hmmm,” Adam replied, “Well I really do want to be like God.” So he took a bite too. Things began to run askew from that point. Adam and Eve suddenly realized they were naked, so they made coverings of leaves for their bodies. They hid from God. Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the creature for their disobedience.

Sin had entered the world. Satan’s temporary access to the world began. He laughed as his beauty was changed into grotesqueness.

Humanity does the same today, do we not?

We try to cover our sin.

We hide from the Lord.

We blame others for our disobedience.

So many today believe the three lies:

Did God really say it?

You will not die

You will be like God

Prayer:

Dear Lord, thank you for loving us so deeply and for providing the way back to you when we have strayed. Thank you, Lord that you forgive all our sins and heal all our diseases.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Thanks be to God, when we who are Christians stray and sin, we have Jesus, our loving Savior who took the penalty of sin for us. To receive His forgiveness restores our relationship with God, like Adam and Eve had before they were disobedient to God’s command. And, we will live with Him for eternity. Oh, how He loves us!

Be Greatly Blessed!