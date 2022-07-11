Super Falcons defeated Burundi women’s National team nicknamed The Swallows last night during their last group game. The Falcons hit 4 past Burundi and have booked a place in the quarter-finals. They finished as runner-up to Banyana Banyana of South Africa who won all their three games, acquiring 9 points. Super Falcons on 6 points qualified along South Africa, while Botswana and Burundi exit the tournament at the group stage level.

Falcons controlled the game and had the best possession since the tournament kick-started. In the four goals thriller match, Atlético Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring chart from the spot-kick at the 25 minutes. Uchenna Kanu hit a brace scoring 29 and 46 minutes respectively, Peace Efih 28 minutes completed it 4-0 for the Falcons.

The 11th-time champions will face Cameroon during the quarter-final on Thursday at Casablanca, and a win over Cameroon will secure them a World Cup Spot.

Randy on facing Cameroon in the quarter-finals: “We understand the history between Nigeria & Cameroon. It will be a difficult game & we are looking forward to the game. Changing of venue won’t be any factor, the pitch will be fantastic & the players are also looking forward to the game.”