The Supreme Court’s Dirty Linens

The Supreme Court's Dirty Linens

Kenechukwu Obiezu

Kenechukwu Obiezu

A storm appears to have been stirred at Nigeria`s Supreme Court over an unprecedented letter written by fourteen Justices of the Court to the CJN. The prediction is that the snakes washed out of their holes are venomous and are not going away soon.

Out of silence, a shrill cry

The nature of a judge`s work compulsorily makes it that he is necessarily to be seen not heard. On a job where partiality is an anathema and perception almost everything, those who sit on the bench are expected to live strictly within their code of conduct so they are not seen as impartial.

Justice is rooted in confidence, and the fact that there is no love lost between Nigerians and the Nigerian  judiciary bears eloquent testimony to how much confidence Nigerians have lost in the  judiciary.

So, when the justices of the Supreme Court, Nigeria`s highest Court chose to express their frustrations in a letter, the alarm bells were necessarily tolled.

 A litany of lamentation

In the letter which was signed by about 14 of the Justices, led by  Kayode Ariwoola, the next in line after the Chief Justice of Nigeria, sundry issues were raised which  have had the effect of startling everyday everyday Nigerians.

In the letter, the Justices pointed out that they had privately raised the issues with the CJN since March 24,2022 but nothing was done about them.

According to the letter, some justices of the Court sworn in to the Court  since two years ago were yet to receive their due residential accommodations from the court. Vehicles supplied the Justices were also said to be refurbished or substandard.

The letter was also littered with complaints about inadequate  legal research assistants for the Justices, deteriorating healthcare as epitomized by the  Supreme Court staff clinic which has become a `mere consulting clinic’ where ‘drugs are not available to treat minor ailments.

The letter also complained about withheld assent to the rules of court, erratic power supply at the court.

Some of the most damning complaints came however when the justices accused the CJN of preventing them from going for overseas training with their assistants while the CJN frequently took in foreign trips with his spouse, children and personal staff.

If indeed these issues became weighty enough to wriggle into the public space in a court where discretion is everything, then, the implications are frightening.

A cryptic response

 The CJN, Mr. Ibrahim Tanko, has since replied but not without softly upbraiding his brother justices for actions he compared to dancing naked in the market square. In the reply which generally addressed the issue, citing them within the larger context of the prevailing economic situation in the country at the moment, the CJN was at pains to stress there was no bad blood between the Justices as the issues  were being addressed.

 Dirty linens.

 For many Nigerians who for long have suspected that all was not well at the Supreme Court, the letter and the reply was little more than an attempt to launder dirty linens in the public.

If the Nigerian judiciary has been recently and sarcastically described as the `lost hope of the common man’, it is by those who no longer feel any confidence in the actions of the judiciary and judicial officers in the country.

The task of the judiciary in a country where the rot is a systemic one is not exactly an enviable one as there are many who have no doubt that members of the judiciary are in bed with those who have been taking Nigeria down the  road of self-destruction.

Chickens coming   home to roost.

For many other Nigerians, the travails of the Justices who have been treated to generous shades of karma, is simply a case of the chickens come home to roost.

In 2019, it appeared that amid what was a poorly disguised attempt to force out the then CJN, Mr.  Walter Onnoghen, from office, many of the Justices of the Supreme Court chose the convenience of silence that was interpreted as complicity at the time  by those who were determined to subvert due process.

Indeed, when the current CJN hurriedly made himself available to be sworn it, the script was thought to have been fully acted out.

So, the question many ask and continue to ask is whether the Justices were expecting better  from a leadership that was the product of a process rigged with complicity and impunity from the onset.

If Nigeria is all over the place today, it is largely because many of those who occupy public offices choose dereliction over diligence in the discharge of their public duties.

They it is who have largely complicated the Nigerian problem leading to a gradual but deleterious disintegration of the national life as Nigerians knew it.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

