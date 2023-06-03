The Supremacy Above Court!

It is called supreme but not really supreme. The Supreme I know is the Supreme above all. Beyond stains , above manipulations, thriving on the realm of Alpha and Omega.

It is called supreme, but not supreme, compared to the supremacy of He that is above all, where my hope is built , not on nothing else with marred and flawed judgement.

He sits on the throne in righteousness, fairness and equity and gives justice without inducement, the ultimate Supreme Court!

Today 26th of May hearts palpitate, uncertainties hover in the air. Everything seems to be certain but the certainties of what the Supreme court rules. It isn’t a death sentence, life goes on either ways and the struggle continues.

In this strive for a better Nigeria, if you are still emotional, believing on the supremacy of men to give justice one may be disappointed and at health risk.

For some, the deal is sealed. The deed is done and the struggle for a new Nigeria beaten and whiped into a cul- de -sac.

The handover has been done with the ceremony of yesterday’s investiture they thought, waiting for the oath of office to be taken.

Congratulations to them on how far they have gone. There are however more miles to cover before getting to the ultimate destination point. Our hope is built on nothing less than on the supremacy of he that is above.

I have no much hope on mere men. I have no much confidence on men whose hands scratch. Nothing much to expect, what trails them , their antecedents, image and integrity are things too indecent to make a heart cheery and confident.

Brace up and be ready to hear anything, absorb anything and be happy for anything that happens, their track record isn’t something to give trust and confidence to anybody.

My charge for you whose heart palpitates, weary and shaky, this too will pass!

We will get off this crossed road and the vision for a new Nigeria rekindled, glowing with flames very iridescent, beyond the quenching waves of any bad influence.

May 29th certainly will come, but how long the euphoria and rolling out of drums will last remains on the lap of not the supreme court but on the supremacy of him that is above.

My hope is built on nothing less

Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness

I dare not trust the sweetest frame

But wholly lean on Jesus’ name

On Christ the solid rock I stand

All other ground is sinking sand

All other ground is sinking sand.

This song for now is my compass, directing my soul and giving me cause to smile for the future is bright however bleak today is.

Darkness may rule. It may hover for a while. But once light comes it disperses .

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post