“An angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife; for the Child who has been conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.’” – Matthew 1:20 NASB

For many people, Christmas is just a secular holiday. It’s merely an event to encourage good feelings and a time for parties, decorations, shopping, and gifts. However, the Bible tells a different story.

First, Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, the King of kings, the Son of God, the Messiah. It was a spiritual event of cosmic importance, filled with the supernatural. Just think about the miracles that took place, beginning with the virgin birth itself.

God communicated through dreams. Three times an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream: to tell him that Mary had conceived a child of the Holy Spirit, to take Mary and baby Jesus to Egypt, and then to return from Egypt. In addition, God communicated with the magi through a dream (and the stars).

Think about the role played by angels. Gabriel appeared to Mary and told her she would give birth to a Son. An angel appeared to Zacharias, father of John the Baptist. Angels appeared to shepherds announcing Jesus’ birth.

This Christmas, remember that we serve a supernatural God. He created all things. As Gabriel declared, “Nothing will be impossible with God” (Luke 1:37). That message is still true!

Don’t allow your life to be dominated by commercialism and materialism or by temporary things that will not last. God is the God of miracles. Things we consider supernatural are natural to Him. Call on Him. Expect miracles. He can do anything!

*Reflection Question:*

What does the Christmas season mean to you?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these needs to You: ________. Thank You for the answer! All things are possible! I have faith in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 1