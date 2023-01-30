“Since that time no prophet has risen in Israel like Moses, whom the LORD knew face to face, for all the signs and wonders which the LORD sent him to perform.” – Deuteronomy 34:10-11 NASB

How does the Bible summarize the life of Moses? The final verses of Deuteronomy tell us that he was remembered as a man with a personal relationship with God, who knew Him “face to face.”

Moses provided a great example for his people. Looking back, the Israelites could recall many times when Moses had spent time alone with God. They could realize that his relationship with God was more important than any personal qualifications or experience.

Moses also was remembered as a man through whom God performed “signs and wonders.” Because of his faith and personal relationship with God, he was available as a vessel for His power.

Moses demonstrated that God could use him in many ways. He was confident that God was with him when he confronted Pharaoh and the magicians of Egypt. He could stand boldly before Egypt’s army and command the sea to open.

The question for you is this: How will you be remembered? As a person who knows God? Who spends time alone with Him? Whom God can use to do mighty things?

The Bible assures us that God wants to have an intimate relationship with you. Let Him give you boldness and faith and take away your worries and fears. Trust Him to meet your needs, protect and guide you, defeat your enemies, and perform miracles. And let Him use you to impact lives for His Kingdom.

*Reflection Question:*

How is your plan to spend time in the Word going so far this year?

*Prayer*

Father, help me develop a more intimate relationship with You. Use me to impact lives for Your Kingdom. Nothing is impossible with You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Deuteronomy 34