The strong-smelling local spice: Okpei (fermented locust beans)

Okpei also known as ‘iru’ to the Yorubas or ‘dawa dawa‘ to the Hausas is a strong-smelling local spice whose pungent aroma and traditional taste give meals a distinct taste. It is made from fermented local beans that are mashed. It is commonly incorporated into local soups like Gbgegiri soup, vegetable soups, and draw soup. It is also used in stews, porridge, rice, Abacha, and many other recipes.

Okpei has been used in Nigerian cooking for centuries, therefore a part of Nigeria’s culinary heritage. Although some Nigerians do not use this local spice because of its overpowering effect on meals, there are many Nigerians who cannot do without the meal. Okpei is also seen as a healthier substitute for seasoning cubes especially for vegetarians and vegans.

Okpei’s composition of fermented melon and locust seeds makes it a good source of protein. It is good for the digestive system, boosts the immune system, and helps to relieve constipation.

Okpei is made from the fermentation of melon seeds, such as egusi (melon) seeds, fluted pumpkin seeds, or castor oil seeds. The seeds are first washed and cleaned to ensure there is no sand, then cooked until they are soft. The tender seeds are then mashed or pounded until it becomes a paste. The resulting paste is then allowed to ferment for several days.

During the fermentation process, the proteins in the seeds break down and create new flavors. The fermented paste is then molded into balls or cakes and dried in the sun.